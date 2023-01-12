--
Cole Lindeman, Priceville: Lindeman scored a game-high 25 points in a 49-46 win over East Lawrence on Tuesday. That puts him over 1,000 career points. He’s fifth in all-time scoring since Priceville returned to being a high school in 2001. Ahead of Lindeman are Josh Bedwell, Kyle Haynes, Marc McLendon and Luke Mason.
--
Tylee Thomas, Elkmont: Thomas passed 1,000 career points in the Red Devils’ game with Ardmore on Saturday.
--
Ryan Dunn, Hartselle: Dunn scored 12 of his game-high 26 points as Hartselle overcame a deficit to pick up a 54-45 win over Decatur on Tuesday.
--
Jordan Johnson, Austin: Johnson scored 16 points as Austin opened area play with a 76-70 win over James Clemens on Tuesday.
--
Bo Mitchell, Decatur Heritage: Mitchell led Decatur Heritage with 18 points in a win over Falkville on Tuesday.
--
Caiden Ricks, Austin: The freshman finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds in a 61-33 win over rival Decatur on Friday. He had 10 points in Tuesday’s win at James Clemens.
--
Ariahna Harris, Austin: Harris knocked down five 3-pointers, finishing with 15 points, to lead Austin to a 50-31 win over rival Decatur on Friday.
--
Brady Wilson, Decatur Heritage: Wilson had 19 points and four rebounds in a big win over West End on Friday. He scored 15 Tuesday vs. Falkville.
--
Lauren Hames, Priceville: Hames finished with a game-high 23 points in a big win over East Lawrence on Tuesday.
--
Leslie Hames, Priceville: Hames scored 18 points against East Lawrence.
--
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville: Warnick scored a game-high 24 points against Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
--
Mac Shadden, Brewer: Shadden poured in a game-high 21 points against Russellville on Tuesday.
--
Gracie Hill, Hartselle: Hill finished with a game-high 18 points in a big win over Decatur on Tuesday. She also had 23 points in a win over rival Cullman on Friday.
--
Katelyn Cooper, Decatur Heritage: Cooper was dominant in a win over Falkville on Tuesday, finishing with 22 points to go along with 15 rebounds.
--
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage: McGhee had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists against Falkville on Tuesday. She also had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a win over West End on Friday.
--
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville: Hill led Falkville with 21 points and eight rebounds against Decatur Heritage on Tuesday. She also had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals in a win over Danville last week.
--
Shauna Fletcher, East Limestone: Fletcher scored 18 points to lead East Limestone to a big win over Ardmore on Tuesday. She also had 30 points and eight rebounds in a win over Madison Academy on Friday.
--
Connor Southern, Brewer: Southern poured in a game-high 22 points in a 54-51 win over Brewer on Friday.
--
Haven Helms, West Limestone: Helms scored a game-high 32 points as West Limestone erased an early 19-point deficit to pick up a 47-35 win over Randolph on Friday.
--
Kahne Little, Hatton: Little led the Hornets with a game-high 24 points in a win over Sheffield on Friday.
--
Taylor Farrar, Clements: Farrar scored 17 points as the Colts picked up a win over Marion County last Thursday.
--
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County: Williams won the 800-meter run at the Icebreaker Invitational No. 1 indoor track and field meet at Birmingham’s CrossPlex with a time of 2:27.30.
--
Katie Mae Coan, Lawrence County: Won the 3,200 meters at the Icebreaker Invitational No. 1 indoor meet at Birmingham’s CrossPlex in 11:26.48. She also won the 1,600 meters in 5:24.88.
--
Adam Taylor, Priceville: Taylor ran 1:59.94 in the 800 meters at the Icebreaker Invitational No. 1 indoor meet at Birmingham’s CrossPlex.
