Genie Mcghee, Decatur Heritage track and field: Mcghee won the girls Class 1A-3A triple jump championship at the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham on Friday. McGhee won the title with a final distance of 34-11.25. She also finished second in the high jump, third in the long jump and fifth in the 60-meter dash.
Layla Henry, Decatur Heritage track and field: Henry captured the girls Class 1A-3A high jump state championship on Friday with a height 5 feet.
Karl Parham, Tanner track and field: Parham won the boys Class 1A-3A 60-meter dash state championship with a time of 7.14 seconds on Friday. He also finished fifth in the high jump with a height of 5-06.00.
Jayshon Ridgle, Athens track and field: Ridgle won the boys Class 6A 60-meter hurdles state championship on Friday with a time of 8.12 seconds. He also finished seventh in the long jump with a final distance of 20-.07.50 feet.
Katie Mae Coan, Lawrence County track and field: Coan won the girls Class 4A-5A individual championships in the 1600-meter run (5:16.92) and the 3200-meter run (11:30.83) on Saturday. She also competed with the Lawrence County 4x800 relay team that won a state championship.
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County track and field: Williams (2:25.34) finished second in the girls Class 4A-5A 800-meter run on Saturday.
Taylor Williams, Lawrence County track and field: Williams clocked a time of 2:26.45 in the girls Class 4A-5A 800-meter run on Saturday, good for third.
Adam Taylor, Priceville track and field: Taylor won the boys Class 4A-5A 800-meter dash championship with a time of 1:56.26 on Saturday. He also finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.06.
Mason Cartee, Priceville track and field: Cartee finished second in the boys Class 4A-5A long jump (20-11.50 feet) and third in the high jump (6-00.00) on Saturday.
Rose Betts, Brewer track and field: Betts finished second in the girls Class 4A-5A 1600-meter run with a time of 5:24.64.
Autumn Betts, Brewer track and field: Betts clocked a time of 11:55.93 to finish third in the girls Class 4A-5A 3200-meter run on Saturday.
Jenny Mitchell, Decatur basketball: Mitchell scored a game-high 28 points in a win over East Lawrence on Friday.
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan basketball: Fletcher led the Rebels with a game-high 20 points in a win over Lawrence County on Friday.
Sammy Holmes, Priceville basketball: Holmes had a game-high 17 points, including the go-ahead putback, in a 56-51 win over Madison County on Thursday.
Amberly Bennett, Falkville track and field: Benentt finished third in the girls Class 1A-3A shot put state competition with a long throw of 31-00.00 feet.
Malea Wiggins, Athens track and field: Wiggins finished the girls Class 6A shot put competition in third place with a long throw of 35-00.00 feet on Friday.
Thomas Williams, Falkville track and field: Williams finished third in the boys Class 1A-3A pole vault with a height of 10-00.00 feet.
