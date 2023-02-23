Will Anderson, Athens wrestling: Anderson scored an 8-0 decision over Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant on Saturday to capture the Class 6A 132-pound state title at the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships.
--
Oliver Howard, Decatur wrestling: Howard earned runner-up honors for the second straight year in the Class 6A 160-pound competition. Howard entered Saturday’s championship match against McAdory’s Christion Griggs with a record of 24-0 on the season.
--
Peyton Steele, Hartselle baseball: The Alabama commit hit for the cycle going 4-for-4 in the Tigers’ 9-7 win at Mountain Brook last Saturday.
--
Bradin Dupper, Decatur baseball: Dupper flirted with perfection on Monday, tossing a no-hitter to lead Decatur to an 11-1 win over East Lawrence. Dupper finished with 13 strikeouts and just one walk. He also homered, singled and drove in three runs.
--
Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle softball: Godfrey struck out 12 Hoover hitters in five innings of work in Hartselle’s 4-0 semifinal win at the Vestavia Red and Blue Classic. She also had 16 strikeouts against Sparkman in the tournament’s championship game. She also pitched three hitless innings, striking out seven, to pick up a win over Brooks on Friday.
--
Skylar Townsend, Tanner basketball: Townsend finished with 21 points, six rebounds and six steals in Tanner’s 50-47 overtime win over Red Bay at the Northwest Regional Tournament on Saturday.
--
Haley Waggoner, Athens softball: Waggoner had three hits and five RBIs as the Golden Eagles picked up a pair of wins at the Vestavia Red and Blue Classic on Saturday. She had a hit and two RBIs in a 10-0 win over Chelsea and a home run, single and three RBIs in a 14-4 win over Hazel Green. She also homered, singled and drove in four runs in an 11-0 win over Pell City on Friday.
--
Marlee Jones, Brewer softball: Jones had a huge day at the plate for Brewer on Saturday. She had a hit and three RBIs in a win over Addison, three hits and six RBIs in a win over Decatur and three more hits and one RBI in a second win over Addison.
--
Ethan Wynn, Austin baseball: Wynn finished with two hits and three RBIs in an 11-9 win over Lawrence County on Monday.
--
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence baseball: Garner had three hits and three RBIs in a 12-8 loss to Austin on Monday.
--
Zach Chaney, Priceville baseball: Chaney had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs in a 9-3 win over Arab on Monday.
--
Wes Walker, Priceville baseball: Walker homered, doubled and drove in three runs in a 7-5 win over St. John Paul II on Monday.
--
Owen Brackin, Hatton baseball: Brackin had three hits, including a grand slam, and five RBIs in a blowout win over Belgreen on Monday.
--
Alex Brackin, Hatton baseball: Brackin tripled, doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs in the win over Belgreen on Monday. He also pitched two scoreless innings for the win, striking out five.
--
Colin Patterson, West Limestone baseball: Patterson pitched 4 2/3 innings to pick up a win over Lindsay Lane on Monday, allowing just two hits with 12 strikeouts.
--
Bronwyn Borden, Brewer softball: Borden pitched a one-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over Lawrence County on Monday, striking out nine over seven innings of work.
--
Curtis Hobbs, Elkmont baseball: Hobbs tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday, allowing just one walk while striking out nine in a 10-0 win over Rogers.
--
Bryson Miller, Elkmont baseball: Miller had three RBIs in game one of a doubleheader sweep of Rogers on Tuesday and pitched four innings to earn the win in the finale, allowing two runs on two hits with five strikeouts.
--
Braden Stafford, Hatton baseball: Stafford homered and drove in two runs in a 7-5 win over Danville on Tuesday. He also had a home run and five RBIs in a 21-2 win over Belgreen on Monday.
--
Ethan Hotz, Lindsay Lane baseball: Hotz was dominant on the mound for the Lions on Tuesday, allowing just one hit over seven innings while striking out 12 in an 8-0 win over Clements.
--
Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane baseball: Anderson was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in a win over Clements on Tuesday.
--
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan softball: Lindsey pitched a complete game in a 3-2 win over Ardmore on Tuesday, allowing two runs while striking out 11. She also homered, singled and drove in a run.
--
Maddi Black, Priceville softball: Black picked up a pair of wins over Falkville on Tuesday, tossing a complete-game shutout in a 5-0 victory, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts. She also had a pair of hits and one RBI. In the second game, she worked four innings, allowing two hits with one walk and six strikeouts in a 6-1 victory.
--
Katee King, Priceville softball: King had two doubles and three RBIs in a win over Falkville on Tuesday.
--
Brityan Godfrey, Hartselle softball: Godfrey had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs in a 19-5 win over Hayden on Saturday.
--
Abigail Tucker, Athens softball: Tucker homered, singled and drove in four runs in a 14-4 win over Hazel Green on Saturday.
--
Breia Rusk, Brewer softball: Rusk finished with four hits and three RBIs in a 17-2 win over Addison on Saturday.
