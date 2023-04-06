--
Coleman “Bull” Mizell, Hartselle baseball: In four games last week in Tennessee, the Alabama signee went 10 for 15 with six home runs, eight runs scored.
Wes Walker, Priceville baseball: Walker had a big week going 7-for-12 with three home runs, 12 RBIs with five runs scored.
Cooper Phillips, West Limestone baseball: Phillips homered and drove in five runs in a 17-7 win over Giles County, Tennessee.
JoJo Garrison, Priceville baseball: The Troy signee was the winning pitcher in a 10-2 win over Pell City. He gave up three hits in seven innings with four strikeouts and two walks. He needed just 96 pitches for the complete game.
Mikaylah Fuqua, Austin softball: In a 17-1 area win over Florence, Fuqua went 3-for-3 at the plate, stole three bases and scored three runs.
Bella Cross, Lawrence County softball: Cross homered and was the winning pitcher in a 10-5 win over Hatton.
Paxton Tarver, Decatur Heritage baseball: Tarver had three hits and drove in four runs in a 14-3 win over Vinemont.
Gavin Walden, West Morgan baseball: Walden went 3-for-3 with a double in a 10-4 win over Danville.
Ryan Anderson, Lindsay Lane baseball: Anderson struck out 13 while giving up just four hits in a 4-1 win over Sumiton Christian.
Alexander Cook, Lindsay Lane baseball: Cook homered, doubled and drove in two runs in a 4-1 win over Sumiton Christian.
Luke McElyea, Athens Bible baseball: McElyea struck out 10 while giving up one hit in a 12-1 win over Woodville.
Luke Murrell, Athens Bible baseball: Murrell, the grandson of ABS coach Bill Murrell, struck out 13 while giving up two hits in a 13-0 win over Woodville. Murrell went 2-for-5 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Lane Smith, East Lawrence baseball: Smith went 4-for-4 in a loss to Haleyville.
Parker Frost, Lawrence County baseball: Frost was the winning pitcher in a 10-0 win over East Lawrence for the Lawrence County Tournament championship. He allowed just three hits. Frost had two doubles and drove in four runs.
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage: Solley pitched a complete game in a 7-4 win over Westminster Christian while allowing no earned runs. He struck out three and gave up just three hits.
Jack Adams, Hartselle soccer: Adams scored a pair of shootout goals in a 2-1 win over St. Luke’s to give Hartselle the championship of the Southern Coast Cup.
Kailyn Quails, Hatton softball: Quails homered and drove in three runs in a 4-2 win over Boyd Buchanan, Tennessee.
Abby Lindsay, West Moran softball: Lindsay homered twice and drove in four runs in a 5-4 loss to South Warren, Kentucky.
