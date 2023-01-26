--
Leslie Hames, Priceville: Coming off an MVP performance in the Morgan County Tournament, Hames scored a team-high 16 points in a 61-47 win over Arab on Tuesday. She also had eight points against East Limestone on Monday.
--
Isaiah Baker, Austin: Baker poured in a game-high 19 points in a 71-65 area win over James Clemens on Friday.
--
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville: Hill had 19 points and eight rebounds in a win over Sumiton Christian on Wednesday.
--
Jordan Johnson, Austin: Johnson led the Black Bears with 15 points in a 47-43 victory over Bob Jones on Tuesday that secured the Class 7A, Area 8 regular season championship.
--
Sammy Holmes, Priceville: Holmes led Priceville with 13 points and seven rebounds in a win over Arab on Tuesday. He also had a game-high 27 points, including six 3-pointers, against East Limestone on Monday and 18 points in a win over Danville at the Morgan County Tournament on Friday.
--
Carson Muse, West Morgan: Muse scored a game-high 28 points in a 51-33 win over Danville on Monday. He also had 13 points in a win over Brewer on Tuesday.
--
Katelyn Cooper, Decatur Heritage: Cooper had 21 points and 10 rebounds in a big win over Falkville on Tuesday.
--
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage: McGhee finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in a win over Falkville on Tuesday.
--
Haniyah Standridge, West Morgan: Standridge, a seventh-grader, scored a game-high 18 points in a 44-42 win over Brewer on Tuesday.
--
Alyssa Brooks, Danville: Brooks had 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 46-39 win over Addison on Tuesday. She also had nine points in a win over West Morgan on Monday.
--
AJ Holladay, Danville: Holladay was dominant in a 62-61 win over Addison on Tuesday, scoring a game-high 29 points to lead the Hawks.
--
K’lebb Hill, East Lawrence: Hill led East Lawrence with 21 points in an 80-79 win over Clements on Tuesday.
--
David Izquierdo, East Lawrence: Izquierdo scored 19 points against Clements on Tuesday.
--
PJ Head, East Lawrence: Head finished with 18 points in a win over Clements on Tuesday.
--
Jame Putman, East Lawrence: Putman poured in a game-high 30 points against Clements in a game played Tuesday.
--
Kahne Little, Hatton: Little had a game-high 27 points against Sheffield on Thursday. He also had 13 points against Mars Hill on Tuesday.
--
Chandler Moore, East Limestone: Moore poured in a game-high 28 points in East Limestone’s 57-38 victory over West Limestone in the Limestone County championship game on Saturday.
--
Leah Childress, Clements: Childress had 22 points in a 57-48 win over East Limestone in the county title game on Saturday. She also led the Colts with 15 points in Friday’s semifinal win over Elkmont.
