Brady Mann, Decatur tennis: Mann advanced to the finals at No. 1 singles in the Class 6A state tournament.
--
Michael Vandiver, Decatur Heritage tennis: Vandiver advanced to the finals at No. 1 singles in the Class 1A-3A state tournament.
--
Ben Carnes, Hartselle tennis: Carnes advanced to the finals at No. 4 singles in the Class 6A state tournament.
--
Abby Glover, Decatur tennis: Glover advanced to the finals at No. 1 singles in the Class 6A state tournament.
--
Katie Wilbanks, Hartselle tennis: Wilbanks advanced to the finals at No. 3 singles in the Class 6A state tournament.
--
Vivi Blakely Decatur tennis: Blakely advanced to the finals at No. 4 singles in the Class 6A state tournament.
--
Jack Smith, Hartselle baseball: Smith pitched a perfect game as Hartselle secured a series sweep with a 10-0 win over Pinson Valley on Thursday. The Arkansas signee struck out nine of the 21 batters he faced.
--
Thomas Kerby, Priceville baseball: Kerby struck out 13 over 6 2/3 innings in Priceville’s 3-2 win playoff win over North Jackson.
--
Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage baseball: Sparkman struck out 10 in Decatur Heritage’s 13-1 playoff win over Brindlee Mountain.
--
Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane baseball: Anderson struck out 10 in Lindsay Lane’s 11-1 playoff-opening win over West End.
--
Raiden Pressnell, Athens baseball: Pressnell struck out 10 while throwing a no-hitter in Athens’ 11-0 playoff win over Parker.
--
Luke Murrell, Athens Bible School baseball: Murrell struck out 12 in the Trojans 4-1 series-clinching win over Hubbertville.
--
Colin Patterson, West Limestone baseball: Patterson struck out 10 in the Wildcats 4-1 win over Jacksonville in the 4A playoffs.
--
Jack Adams, Hartselle soccer: Adams scored the game-deciding goal with eight seconds to play as Hartselle defeated Cullman 2-1 to win the Class 6A, Area 14 championship on Thursday.
--
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan soccer: Hernandez scored two goals and assisted on a third in a 5-1 win over Clements on Tuesday.
--
Josie Bailey, Danville soccer: Bailey’s goal in overtime gave the Hawks a 2-1 win over Sylvania and secured a spot in the playoffs.
--
Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton softball: Mitchell went 4-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBIs in a win over East Lawrence on Monday.
--
Abbie Broadway, Elkmont softball: Broadway went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs in a 6-5 win over Clements on Monday. She also pitched seven innings for the win, striking out 17.
--
Bailey Davis, Athens Bible School softball: Davis had five RBIs in a 15-0 win over Brindlee Mountain on Monday.
--
Claire Holt, Athens Bible School softball: Holt went 3-for-5 with a homer, triple and five RBIs in a 16-0 win over Woodville on Monday.
--
Claire Wright, Austin softball: Wright had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs in a 7-6 win over John Carroll on Saturday. She also had two hits and an RBI in a 6-5 win over Hazel Green.
--
Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle softball: Godfrey went 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs against Helena on Saturday. She also had two hits, including a homer, and five RBIs in a 9-5 win over Orange Beach.
--
Katie Norgard, Hartselle softball: Norgard homered, doubled and drove in two runs against Helena on Saturday. She also homered, doubled and drove in a run against Central-Phenix City.
--
Kelsey Green, Priceville softball: Green tossed a shutout in a 12-0 win over Susan Moore. She also had two doubles and the game-winning RBI in a 4-3 victory over New Hope on Saturday.
--
Lexi Tincknell, Decatur softball: Tincknell homered twice and drove in four runs in a 7-5 win over Saint John Paul II on Friday. She also had two home runs and four RBIs against Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
--
Kyra Taylor, Austin softball: Taylor went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs in a 7-1 win over Spain Park on Tuesday.
--
Brityan Godfrey, Hartselle softball: Godfrey went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBIs in a 3-2 win over Hayden on Tuesday.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.