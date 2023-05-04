Bronwyn Borden, Brewer softball: Borden pitched a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Arab on Monday, striking out 15 of 19 batters faced.
--
Cole Lindeman, Priceville golf: Lindeman carded a tournament-low 75 for the Bulldogs at the Class 4A, Section 4 Tournament at the RTJ Schoolmaster Course in Florence on Tuesday. Priceville finished fourth in the team competition to advance to next week’s substate round.
--
Jack Smith, Hartselle baseball: Smith tossed a no-hitter as the Tigers swept Minor with a 10-0 win in the finale on Friday. Smith, one week removed from throwing a perfect game, walked just one hitter while striking out 13.
--
Jace Meadows, Hartselle baseball: Meadows pitched a complete-game shutout in a 10-0 win over Minor in the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six.
--
Luke Davis, Athens Bible School golf: Davis carded a top-five finish as the Trojans earned a runner-up finish in sectional play on Tuesday at Deer Run to advance to next week’s sub-state tournament.
--
AJ Bradford, Athens Bible School golf: Bradford carded a top-five finish as the Trojans earned a runner-up finish in sectional play on Tuesday at Deer Run to advance to next week’s sub-state tournament.
--
Addie Wallace, West Limestone softball: Wallace homered twice, doubled and drove in six runs in a 16-0 win over Randolph on Monday. She also had three hits, including two home runs and four RBIs against Westminster Christian on Monday.
--
Lilly Bethune, West Limestone softball: Bethune hit three homers and drove in six runs in a 14-0 win over Westminster Christian on Monday.
--
Katie Lyn Kyle, West Limestone softball: Kyle pitched five one-hit innings in a big win over Westminster Christian on Monday, striking out 14 while issuing three walks.
--
Hanah Tillman, Danville softball: Tillman pitched four shutout innings in a 15-0 win over Brindlee Mountain on Monday. She also tripled twice and drove in two runs.
--
Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton softball: Mitchell homered, singled and drove in three runs in an 11-0 win over Lexington in area tournament play on Monday. She also pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, as the Hornets won the tournament championship with a second 11-0 win over Lexington on Monday. In the second game she also had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs. She also had five home runs as the Hornets won the Lauderdale County Invitational on Saturday.
--
Cana Vining, Athens Bible School softball: Vining pitched seven strong innings in a 5-1 win over Meek on Monday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out 11. She also went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and was the winning pitcher as the Trojans claimed the area championship with a 12-1 win over Meek on Tuesday.
--
Allie Tidwell, Decatur Heritage softball: Tidwell went 4-for-5 with a triple and five RBIs in a 17-7 win over Addison on Monday.
--
Mikaylah Fuqua, Austin softball: Fuqua tripled and scored three runs in a 6-3 win over Florence on Tuesday.
--
Katie Gillott, Hartselle softball: Gillott hit two home runs in a 4-0 win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday. She also homered as the Tigers defeated the Trojans 4-1 in the area championship game.
--
Gracie Lawrence, Brewer softball: Lawrence pitched a four-inning shutout in a 16-1 win over East Limestone on Tuesday.
--
Bella Cross, Lawrence County softball: Cross homered, drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher in a 10-3 win over Russellville on Tuesday. She also had a home run in a 7-5 win over Ardmore on Tuesday.
--
Ian Burroughs, West Limestone baseball: Burroughs singled home Aidan Smith in the bottom of the 10th inning on Saturday to send the Wildcats into the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs with a 10-9 win over Westminster Christian.
--
Jackson Prickett, Priceville baseball: Prickett was solid on the mound in a decisive 4-3 win over Cordova in the Class 4A playoffs on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts.
--
Owen Bennich, Hartselle soccer: Bennich scored one goal and assisted on two others as the Tigers opened the Class 6A playoffs with a 3-1 win over Gadsden City on Friday.
