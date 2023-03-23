Ella Tourney, Decatur soccer: Tourney scored three goals in the Red Raiders 6-0 win over the Hartselle junior varsity to advance to today’s semifinals in the Morgan County Tournament.
--
Owen Bennich, Hartselle soccer: Bennich scored three times in a 4-0 win over West Morgan to send the Tigers into today’s semifinals in the Morgan County Tournament. That was his second-straight hat trick.
--
Jack Smith, Hartselle baseball: Smith tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday to lead the Tigers to a 7-0 win over Muscle Shoals, allowing just three walks over seven innings while striking out 16.
--
Coleman Mizell, Hartselle baseball: Mizell homered, doubled and drove in two runs in a 7-0 win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
--
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont baseball: Murrah pitched a no-hitter in a 14-0 win over Clements on Tuesday, allowing three walks while striking out 13 over five innings. He also went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs in an 8-1 win over Elkmont on Thursday. He pitched six innings against West Morgan for the win, allowing one run on two hits with 11 strikeouts.
--
Caden Burnett, Falkville baseball: Burnett homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs in a 6-4 win over Hatton on Monday.
--
Wes Walker, Priceville baseball: Walker hit a grand slam and drove in five runs in an 11-2 win over Decatur Heritage on Monday.
--
Owen Teague, Falkville baseball: Teague singled in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the Blue Devils to a 13-12 win over Hatton on Tuesday.
--
Corder Hobbs, Elkmont baseball: Hobbs had two hits and drove in three runs against Clements on Tuesday.
--
Cole Wallace, West Morgan baseball: Wallace went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a 14-2 win over West Morgan on Tuesday.
--
Bryson Jeffreys, Hatton baseball: Jeffreys had three hits and one RBI in a 6-4 win over Falkville on Tuesday. He also had three hits in a 10-3 win over New Site (Miss.) on Saturday.
-
Seth Mitchell, Lindsay Lane baseball: Mitchell had two hits, including a double, and six RBIs in a 12-2 win over Whitesburg Christian on Monday.
--
Levi Sanderson, Lawrence County baseball: Sanderson went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs against Russellville on Tuesday.
--
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan softball: Lindsey tossed a one-hit shutout in a 13-0 win over Hanceville on Tuesday, striking out 14 over five innings of work. Offensively, she went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs.
--
Kailey Matthews, East Limestone softball: Matthews homered, doubled and drove in three runs in an 8-4 win over Clements on Tuesday. Matthews had two hits and two RBIs against West Limestone on Thursday.
--
Mya Clark, Athens softball: Clark had a pair of homers and four RBIs in a 17-0 win over Mae Jemison on Tuesday.
--
Addyson Butler, Athens Bible School softball: Butler had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs in a 9-1 win over Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
--
AnnTyler Pressnell, Athens Bible School softball: Pressnell had two hits and three RBIs against Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
--
Savannah Williams, Elkmont softball: Williams went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs against Madison Academy on Tuesday.
--
AB McKay, Lawrence County softball: McKay went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and one RBI in a 5-4 win over Brewer on Monday. She also homered twice and drove in two runs in an 8-6 win over Cullman on Thursday.
--
Gracie Lawrence, Brewer softball: Lawrence finished with three hits and a pair of RBIs against Lawrence County on Monday.
--
Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton softball: Mitchell went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBIs in a 9-3 win over Russellville on Monday. She also pitched five shutout innings in a 4-0 win over Class 7A Enterprise on Saturday, striking out four.
--
Savannah Thompson, Clements softball: Thompson homered, doubled and drove in four runs in a 17-5 win over Decatur Heritage on Monday.
--
Raley McGill, Clements softball: McGill had three hits, including a double and four RBIs against Decatur Heritage on Monday.
--
Sarah Jo Moss, Clements softball: Moss had a pair of hits and three RBIs in a win over Decatur Heritage on Monday.
--
Mary Joyce Woodfin, Elkmont softball: Woodfin had two hit and three RBIs in a 13-8 win over Athens Bible School on Monday.
--
Claire Holt, Athens Bible School softball: Holt had three hits and four RBIs against Elkmont on Monday.
--
Logan Wales, East Limestone baseball: Wales had three hits, including a double, four RBIs and three runs scored in an 8-1 win over Clements on Saturday.
--
Gage Taylor, Danville baseball: Taylor homered, doubled and drove in three runs against West Point on Saturday. He also had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs in an 8-6 win over Clements on Thursday.
--
Colin Patterson, West Limestone baseball: Patterson went 4-for-5 with a homer, double and seven RBIs in a 14-8 win over Class 3A No. 1 Phil Campbell on Saturday. The UAB signee was also the winning pitcher, striking out 11.
--
Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle softball: Godfrey tossed a no-hitter against Class 6A No. 2 Athens on Thursday, allowing two walks while striking out 11 in the 7-0 victory.
--
Katie Norgard, Hartselle softball: Norgard homered, singled and drove in a pair of runs against Athens on Thursday.
--
Cheyenne Lucas, Brewer softball: Lucas went 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles and five RBIs in a 12-0 win over Holly Pond on Thursday.
--
Bronwyn Borden, Brewer softball: Borden pitched four shutout innings in a win over Holly Pond on Thursday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 10.
--
Bentley Black, Priceville softball: Black homered twice and drove in five runs in a 15-5 win over Good Hope on Thursday.
--
Lilly Bethune, West Limestone softball: Bethune had three hits, including a double and one RBI in a 9-6 win over East Limestone on Thursday.
--
Landon Navas, West Limestone baseball: Navas went 4-for-4 with three RBIs in a 13-3 win over Lauderdale County on Thursday.
--
Aidan Smith, West Limestone baseball: Smith had three hits and five RBIs in a win over Lauderdale County on Thursday.
--
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County track and field: Finished runner-up in the 3,200 meters at the 1A-7A Cullman Classic with a time of 11:17.32.
--
Malea Wiggins, Athens track and field: Won the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 1 inch at the Guntersville Friday Night Lights.
--
Jayshon Ridgle, Athens track and field: Won the 100 meters in 11.18 seconds and won the 300-meter hurdles in 42.75 at the Guntersville Friday Night Lights.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.