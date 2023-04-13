D230224 austin vs decatur JN06.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

In Decatur’s 5-4 win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday, Davis Roberts delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning. He also pitched all seven innings to earn the victory. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

Davis Roberts, Decatur baseball: Roberts delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel Decatur to a 5-4 win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday. He finished with two hits and two RBIs and pitched seven innings to earn the win.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.