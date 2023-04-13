Davis Roberts, Decatur baseball: Roberts delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel Decatur to a 5-4 win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday. He finished with two hits and two RBIs and pitched seven innings to earn the win.
--
Greyson Howard, Hartselle baseball: Howard pitched a one-hit shutout in an 11-0 win over rival Cullman on Tuesday, striking out three over five innings of work. He also had two hits, including a double, and one RBI.
--
Colin Patterson, West Limestone baseball: Patterson pitched a five-inning no-hitter in a 17-0 win over Rogers on Tuesday, striking out seven. He also went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs.
--
Braxton Griffin, West Limestone baseball: Griffin doubled twice and drove in four runs against Rogers on Tuesday.
--
Walker Brand, Athens Bible School baseball: Brand pitched a complete game in a 10-1 win over Skyline on Tuesday, allowing one hit over seven innings with 13 strikeouts.
--
Wes Walker, Priceville baseball: Walker went 2-for-3 with a homer and six RBIs in a 13-0 win over East Lawrence on Tuesday.
--
Ty Parker, Priceville baseball: Parker had a pair of hits and four RBIs in a win over East Lawrence on Tuesday.
--
Carter Smith, Ardmore baseball: Smith went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in a 5-2 win over Brewer on Tuesday.
--
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont baseball: Murrah homered twice and drove in five runs in a 7-2 win over Lauderdale County on Tuesday. He also pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out 12.
--
Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage baseball: Sparkman went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in a 12-3 win over Danville on Tuesday. He also pitched a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Vinemont on Monday, allowing three walks while striking out 12 over five innings.
--
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage baseball: Solley homered and drove in three runs against Danville on Tuesday.
--
Lane Jones, Lindsay Lane baseball: Jones had three hits and two RBIs in a 12-5 win over Falkville on Tuesday. He also had five hits and three RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Falkville on Monday.
--
Lily Claborn, Danville softball: Claborn had four hits and two RBIs in a 14-13 win over West Morgan on Tuesday.
--
Jonie Weems, West Morgan softball: Weems had four hits and drove in four runs against Danville on Tuesday.
--
Cori Campbell, Athens softball: Campbell pitched a three-inning no-hitter against Mae Jemison on Tuesday, striking out eight. She also had two hits and one RBI for the Golden Eagles.
--
Breia Rusk, Brewer softball: Rusk had two hits and four RBIs in an 8-6 win over East Limestone on Tuesday.
--
Hannah Tillman, Danville softball: Tillman homered and drove in five runs in an 18-1 win over Brindlee Mountain on Tuesday.
--
Cana Vining, Athens Bible School softball: Vining went 3-for-3 with a homer, double and three RBIs in an 11-0 win over Addison on Tuesday. She also pitched two innings for the win, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.
--
Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle softball: Godfrey tossed a one-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday, striking out 18 over seven innings of work. She also had a hit and drove in both Hartselle runs. She also pitched a complete game in a 7-1 win over Brewbaker Tech on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits with 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work.
--
Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton softball: Mitchell pitched a one-hit shutout on Monday, striking out 11 over five innings, as the Hornets defeated Lexington 10-0.
--
Mallie Yarbrough, Hatton softball: Yarbrough homered, singled, drove in three runs and scored twice against Lexington on Monday.
--
Claire Holt, Athens Bible school softball: Holt went 3-for-5 with a triple, double and six RBIs against Decatur Heritage on Monday.
--
Bo Mitchell, Decatur Heritage baseball: Mitchell finished 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs against Vinemont on Monday.
--
Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane baseball: Anderson pitched a five-inning no-hitter in a 14-0 win over Falkville on Monday, striking out 11. He also went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.
--
Alexander Cook, Lindsay Lane baseball: Cook had six hits and seven RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Falkville on Monday.
--
Jackson Carter, Lindsay Lane baseball: Carter had two hits and five RBIs in a win over Falkville on Monday.
--
Luke Davis, Athens Bible School golf: Davis shot a 2-under 70 on Monday to claim medalist honors at the Athens Invitational at Canebrake Club. He also fired a team-low 71 at the Huntsville High Tournament at Hampton Cove on Wednesday.
--
Colman Gann, Priceville baseball: Gann pitched a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Falkville on Thursday, allowing just one walk over five innings while striking out eight.
--
Tyde Borden, Priceville baseball: Borden tossed a complete-game shutout on Thursday, allowing just one hit over four innings with six strikeouts, in a 12-0 win over Butler (Ky.).
--
JP Pendergrass, Elkmont baseball: Pendergrass went 2-for-2 with three RBIs in a 16-2 win over Falkville on Thursday. He also pitched two innings for the win, allowing one unearned run with one strikeout.
--
AB McKay, Lawrence County softball: McKay went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs in a win over East Lawrence on Wednesday.
--
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan soccer: Hernandez scored three goals and added an assist in a 6-0 win over West Limestone on Tuesday.
--
Madison Parker, West Morgan soccer: Parker scored once and assisted on three other goals against West Limestone on Tuesday.
