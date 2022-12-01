Skylar Townsend, Tanner: Townsend poured in a game-high 40 points, 27 coming in the second half, in a 61-57 win over Wilson on Monday.

Jackson Dunn, Brewer: Dunn led Brewer with 16 points against Arab on Monday.

Hayden Page, Decatur Heritage: Page scored a game-high 22 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, in an 80-41 win over the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Monday.

Bo Mitchell, Decatur Heritage: Mitchell hit seven 3-pointers, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds, against ASCTE on Monday.

Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville: Hill scored a game-high 21 points, surpassing the 1,000 career point mark, in a 57-34 win over Athens Bible School on Monday.

Brooke Blakely, Athens Bible School: Blakely led the Trojans with 18 points against Falkville on Monday.

Shauna Fletcher, East Limestone: Fletcher had 22 points in a 58-38 win over Elkmont on Monday.

Gracie Hill, Hartselle: Hill scored a game-high 18 points in a 49-42 win over Ramsay on Wednesday in the Encore Thanksgiving Classic.

Lauren Hames, Priceville: Hames led Priceville with 21 points and seven rebounds in a 79-48 win over Vinemont in the Encore Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday.

Alex Jackson, Decatur Heritage: Jackson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 65-33 win over Waterloo on Wednesday.

Isaiah Slaughter, Decatur: Slaughter scored 22 points to lead Decatur in a win over Cordova at the Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday.