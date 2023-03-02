Leslie Hames, Pricevile basketball: Hames led the Bulldogs with 15 points in the Class 4A state tournament semifinal win over UMS-Wright, 56-36, on Tuesday.
--
Gracin Prater, Priceville basketball: Prater had 12 points and seven steals in the win over UMS-Wright to advance to Friday’s state championship game.
--
Taylor Farrar, Clements basketball: Farrar scored 12 points to lead the Colts to a semifinal win over Pike County, 56-25, in the Class 3A state tournament.
--
Leah Childress, Clements basketball: Childress had 10 points and four steals in the win over Pike County to advance to Friday’s state championship game.
--
Mikaylah Fuqua, Austin softball: Fuqua homered, singled twice and drove in four runs in a 9-3 win over Cullman on Tuesday.
--
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan softball: Lindsey pitched a complete game, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts, in a 6-1 win over Russellville on Tuesday. She also drove in two runs. She also pitched a perfect game in a 3-0 win over Vestavia Hills on Friday, striking out 12 of 15 batters faced over five innings. She also pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out 17, in a 7-2 win over Danville on Thursday.
--
Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton softball: Mitchell pitched six shutout innings, allowing just one hit with nine strikeouts, in a 10-0 win over East Lawrence on Tuesday. She also homered and scored two runs.
--
Kailyn Quails, Hatton softball: Quails went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored against East Lawrence on Tuesday.
--
McKinley McCaghren, Danville softball: McCaghren had three hits and five RBIs against West Point on Tuesday.
--
Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage baseball: Sparkman went 4-for-4 with two home runs, one double and five RBIs in a big win over Sheffield on Tuesday. He also homered and drove in two runs in a 4-3 win over Whitesburg Christian on Monday.
--
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage baseball: Solley doubled and drove in four runs against Sheffield on Tuesday.
--
Dylan Thomas, Brewer baseball: Thomas had two hits and four RBIs in a big win over Danville on Tuesday. He also pitched a complete-game shutout in an 11-0 win over Vinemont on Thursday, allowing three hits over six innings while striking out eight. Against Vinemont, he also had two hits and four RBIs.
--
Kamen Gilchrist, East Limestone baseball: Gilchrist had three hits, including a double and a pair of RBIs in a 12-9 win over Austin on Tuesday.
--
Cooper Phillips, West Limestone: Phillips had four hits in a 9-8 win over Lindsay Lane on Tuesday.
--
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan soccer: Hernandez scored four goals and assisted on another in an 8-1 win over Haleyville on Tuesday. She also had four goals in an 11-1 win over Hamilton on Monday.
--
Mya Clark, Athens softball: Clark homered twice and drove in five runs in a 12-1 win over Austin on Monday.
--
Caden Burnett, Falkville baseball: Burnett had three hits, including a home run, seven RBIs and four runs scored in a win over Tanner on Monday.
--
Peyton Davis, Falkville baseball: Davis tossed a no-hitter against Tanner on Tuesday, striking out 11 over four innings of work.
--
Layla Sherrill, Danville soccer: Sherrill scored five goals in a 10-0 win over Geraldine on Saturday.
--
Coleman Mizell, Hartselle baseball: Mizell homered, singled and drove in a run in an 8-6 win over Spanish Fort on Saturday. He also had two hits and an RBI against Gulf Shores.
--
Eli Clark, Ardmore baseball: Clark delivered a two-run, walk-off home run in a 4-3 win over Westminster Christian on Saturday.
--
Elizabeth Murphy, Priceville softball: Murphy tossed a no-hitter in a 4-0 win over Lexington on Saturday, allowing just one walk over four innings with five strikeouts.
--
Maddie Black, Priceville softball: Black pitched a one-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over Decatur Heritage on Saturday, striking out 11 over five innings of work.
--
Allie Denson, Priceville softball: Denson homered, singled twice and drove in two runs in a 10-2 win over Madison Academy on Saturday.
--
Morgan Stiles, Athens softball: Stiles went 4-for-5 with a pair of homers, a triple and three RBIs in a win over Sparkman on Thursday.
--
Haley Waggoner, Athens softball: Waggoner had four hits, including a home run, and five RBIs against Sparkman on Thursday.
--
Lizzie Kresch, Decatur softball: Kresch had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs against Columbia on Thursday.
--
Matthew Jones, West Morgan baseball: Jones tripled, singled twice and drove in five runs in a win over Falkville on Thursday. He also pitched four innings for the win.
--
Blake Suggs, West Morgan baseball: Suggs blasted a grand slam in West Morgan’s win over Falkville on Thursday.
