--
McKinley McCaghren, Danville softball: McCaghren went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs in a 20-1 win over Brindlee Mountain on Tuesday. She also pitched three innings for the win, striking out eight.
--
Thomas Kerby, Priceville baseball: Kerby homered twice and drove in five runs in a 14-4 win over Fairview on Tuesday.
--
Sarah Burchell, Decatur Heritage softball: Burchell had four hits, including her first career home run, and five RBIs in a 14-13 win over St. John Paul II on Tuesday.
--
Ella Olive, Decatur Heritage softball: Olive had five hits and drove in one run against St. John Paul II on Tuesday. She also had three hits, including two triples, and four RBIs in a 7-1 win over Phillips on Saturday.
--
Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton softball: Mitchell pitched a complete game shutout in a 3-0 win over Lauderdale County on Tuesday, allowing five hits over seven innings while striking out six. She also pitched three innings for the win in a 15-0 victory over Sheffield on Monday, striking out six.
--
Chasity Rikard, West Morgan softball: Rikard went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in a 10-7 win over Russellville on Tuesday. She also pitched three innings to earn the win.
--
Aubrey Reed, Danville softball: Reed had a pair of hits and four RBIs in a big win over Brindlee Mountain on Tuesday.
--
Adily Alberti, Danville softball: Alberti finished with three hits and three RBIs against Brindlee Mountain on Tuesday.
--
Payton Matherne, Athens softball: Matherne had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs in a 12-1 win over Hazel Green on Tuesday.
--
Mya Clark, Athens softball: Clark homered, drove in four runs and pitched six innings to pick up the win in a 12-1 victory over Hazel Green on Tuesday. She also homered twice and drove in two runs in a 3-1 win over Helena on Saturday.
--
Haley Waggoner, Athens softball: Waggoner had a home run and four RBIs against Hazel Green on Tuesday. She also had a homer and three RBIs in an 8-1 win over Mortimer Jordan on Saturday.
--
Kelsey Green, Priceville softball: Green went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs in a 12-0 win over Hanceville on Tuesday.
--
Katie Lyn Kyle, West Limestone softball: Kyle pitched five dominant innings in a 12-0 win over Elkmont on Tuesday, allowing just one hit while striking out 12.
--
Addie Wallace, West Limestone softball: Wallace homered, doubled and drove in four runs against Elkmont on Tuesday.
--
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage baseball: Solley pitched three shutout innings to pick up the win in an 11-0 victory over Tharptown on Tuesday. He also had two hits and one RBI.
--
Zack Chaney, Priceville baseball: Chaney had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs against Fairview on Tuesday.
--
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan soccer: Hernandez had four goals in a 7-1 win over West Limestone on Tuesday.
--
Madison Parker, West Morgan soccer: Parker scored two goals and assisted on three others in West Morgan’s 7-1 win over West Limestone on Tuesday.
--
Mallie Yarbrough, Hatton softball: Yarbrough homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs in a big win over Sheffield on Monday.
--
Claire Wright, Austin softball: Wright had three hits and three RBIs in a 15-0 win over Florence on Monday. She also had two RBIs against Mortimer Jordan on Saturday.
--
Mikaylah Fuqua, Austin softball: Fuqua had a pair of hits and three RBIs in a blowout win over Florence on Monday.
--
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan softball: Lindsey pitched a complete game in a 4-3 win over Good Hope on Monday, striking out five while allowing two earned runs. She also doubled and drove in a run. She also pitched a no-hitter, striking out eight of 13 batters faced, in a 5-0 win over Grissom on Saturday and another no-hitter in a 2-0 win over James Clemens on Saturday, striking out six over five innings. On Thursday, she pitched a complete game in a 7-1 win over Hatton, allowing one run on two hits with 10 strikeouts. She also went 2-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBIs.
--
Marlee Jones, Brewer softball: Jones doubled twice and drove in five runs in a 19-0 win over Guntersville on Monday. She also had a grand slam, two doubles and eight RBIs in a 15-0 win over Red Bay on Saturday.
--
Cheyenne Lucas, Brewer softball: Lucas had three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored against Guntersville on Monday.
--
Audrey Jernigan, West Limestone softball: Jernigan had three hits and one RBI in a 9-5 win over East Limestone on Monday.
--
Aidan Smith, West Limestone baseball: Smith finished with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBIs in a 12-2 win over Elkmont on Monday.
--
Lane Owen, Brewer baseball: Owen tossed a complete game on Monday, allowing one run on five hits with 11 strikeouts in a 4-1 win over Vinemont.
--
AG King, Ardmore softball: King homered twice and drove in two runs in an 11-0 win over James Clemens on Saturday.
--
Harlee Rich, Ardmore softball: Rich homered and drove in two runs in a 5-0 win over James Clemens on Saturday. She also had a hit and two RBIs in an 8-2 win over West Morgan.
--
Andee McKay, Lawrence County softball: McKay tripled, doubled and drove in three runs in a 7-1 win over Elmore County on Friday.
--
Bryson Claiborne, Austin baseball: Claiborne went 4-for-5 with two RBIs in a 10-2 win over Calera on Saturday.
--
Ty Parker, Priceville baseball: Parker had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI in a 4-2 win over Decatur on Saturday.
--
Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage baseball: Sparkman homered and drove in four runs in a 16-0 win over Winston County on Saturday.
--
Luke Minnon, Hartselle soccer: Minnon scored three goals in a 4-3 win over Brewer on Thursday.
