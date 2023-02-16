--
Lauren Hames, Priceville basketball: Hames scored her 1000th career point in Priceville’s 79-58 subregional win over Hamilton on Monday.
--
Oliver Howard, Decatur wrestling: Howard (22-0) stayed undefeated for the season with his North Super Sectional championship in the 160-division. Howard advances to the state meet starting Thursday in Huntsville.
--
Gage Roberts, Hartselle wrestling: Roberts advanced to the state tournament with a championship in the 126-pound division in the North Super Sectional in Birmingham.
--
Byron Parrish, West Morgan basketball: Parrish had 15 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, of West Morgan’s 57-45 subregional win over Cordova on Tuesday.
--
Brady Wilson, Decatur Heritage basketball: Wilson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Decatur Heritage’s subregional game against Whitesburg Christian on Tuesday. He also had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the Class 2A, Area 13 championship game against Holly Pond on Friday.
--
Bo Mitchell, Decatur Heritage basketball: Mitchell scored 15 points for the Eagles against Whitesburg Christian on Tuesday.
--
Dalton Smithson, Tanner basketball: Smithson scored a team-high 18 points as the Rattlers upset Class 2A No. 3 Holly Pond 65-59 in a double overtime in subregional play on Tuesday.
--
Rylan Smothers, Hartselle: Smothers had 13 points for the Tigers against top-ranked Pinson Valley in subregional play on Tuesday.
--
Owen Bennich, Hartselle soccer: Bennich scored Hartselle’s only goal in a 1-1 tie with Hazel Green on Tuesday and had a pair of goals in a 6-1 win over Arab on Monday and one goal in a 3-0 win over Elkmont on Friday.
--
Slate Gargus, Hartselle soccer: Gargus had three goals in Hartselle’s win over Arab on Monday.
--
Emma Eastman, Decatur Heritage basketball: Eastman had 19 points and three steals in DHCA’s 56-42 win over Tanner in subregional play on Monday.
--
Katelyn Cooper, Decatur Heritage basketball: Cooper finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Heritage’s subregional win over Tanner on Monday.
--
Genie Mcghee, Decatur Heritage basketball: Mcghee had 12 points, 12 rebounds and six steals against Tanner on Monday. She also had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Class 2A, Area 13 tournament championship game on Thursday.
--
Abby Langlois, Priceville basketball: Langlois had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs against Hamilton on Monday.
--
Leslie Hames, Priceville basketball: Hames scored a team-high 23 points in the subregional win over Hamilton on Monday.
--
Jenny Trent, Clements basketball: Trent poured in a game-high 20 points in a 51-35 win over Phil Campbell in subregional play on Monday.
--
Kahne Little, Hatton basketball: Little had a game-high 24 points for Hatton in the Class 2A, Area 16 tournament championship game on Thursday.
--
Alex Jackson, Decatur Heritage basketball: Jackson finished with 16 points and five assists as the Eagles claimed the Class 2A, Area 13 championship with a 58-36 win over Holly Pond on Thursday.
--
Anna Katherine Hopkins, Priceville soccer: Hopkins scored four goals as the Bulldogs picked up a 7-0 win over St. Bernard on Thursday.
--
Isaac Ward, West Morgan: Ward scored 20 second-half points in West Morgan’s 60-43 win over Priceville in the area championship game on Friday. Ward knocked down five 3-pointers in the third quarter to help turn a 16-16 halftime tie into a 41-30 lead for West Morgan. He added a sixth 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
--
Connor Southern, Lawrence County: Southern scored a game-high 26 points for Lawrence County in the Class 5A, Area 15 championship game against Russellville on Friday.
--
Leah Childress, Clements basketball: Childress scored a game-high 17 points for Clements in the Class 4A, Area 16 championship game on Thursday.
--
Maclain Lawson, Priceville soccer: Lawson scored all three of Priceville’s goals in a 3-0 win over St. Bernard on Thursday.
