D190320 Bill Murrell (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Athens Bible School baseball head coach Bill Murrell, right, recorded his 900th career win last Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

Jeronimo Nisa

Bill Murrell, Athens Bible School baseball: Murrell celebrated his 900th career victory on Friday as the Trojans rolled past Valley Head 14-4. Murrell is in his 51st season at Athens Bible. His overall record is 900-482, which is second in the state behind only Hartselle’s William Booth at 1,170-507.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.