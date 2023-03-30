Bill Murrell, Athens Bible School baseball: Murrell celebrated his 900th career victory on Friday as the Trojans rolled past Valley Head 14-4. Murrell is in his 51st season at Athens Bible. His overall record is 900-482, which is second in the state behind only Hartselle’s William Booth at 1,170-507.
--
Bronwyn Borden, Brewer softball: Borden pitched a complete-game shutout on Thursday, striking out 12 over seven innings in a 6-0 win over Arab.
--
Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane baseball: Anderson struck out 19 in a one-hit, 7-0 win over Hatton.
--
Bentley Black, Priceville softball: Black hit two home runs and drove in five runs in a 15-5 win over Good Hope.
--
Justin Moreno, Tanner soccer: Moreno had five assists in a 10-0 win over Ardmore. The assists are tied for fourth most in the AHSAA record book.
--
Nick Vaughn, Hartselle soccer: The Hartselle keeper recorded his seventh shutout of the season with a 1-0 win over Decatur.
--
Bryson Claiborne, Austin baseball: Claiborne had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs in an 11-4 win over Grissom on Tuesday.
--
Brooks Olinger, Austin baseball: Olinger pitched a complete game against Grissom on Tuesday, allowing just one earned run over seven innings.
--
Callie Lang, Austin softball: The seventh grader pitched all seven innings in a 5-4 win over Bob Jones on Tuesday.
--
Corder Hobbs, Elkmont baseball: Hobbs went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a 6-2 win over Cedar Bluff on Tuesday.
--
Ben Leopard, Athens Bible School baseball: Leopard had three hits and five RBIs in a 14-2 win over Cedar Bluff on Tuesday.
--
Arden Breedlove, Austin softball: Breedlove went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs in a win over Bob Jones on Tuesday.
--
Morgan Stiles, Athens softball: Stiles homered, tripled, singled and drove in two runs in an 11-3 win over Rockvale (Tenn.) on Tuesday in Gulf Shores. She also had a solo homer in a 6-5 win over William Mason (Ohio).
--
Lilly Bethune, West Limestone softball: Bethune went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in an 11-5 win over Highland (Ind.) on Tuesday. She also had two hits and two RBIs in a win over Bloomington Catholic Central (Ill.). She also had three hits and one RBI against Lake Zurich (Ill.) on Monday.
--
AG King, Ardmore softball: King homered, tripled, singled and drove in three runs in a 6-4 win over Oswego East (Ill.) in Gulf Shores on Tuesday. She also homered and drove in three runs against DeKalb (Ind.) on Monday.
--
Hanah Tillman, Danville softball: Tillman tossed a three-hit shutout against Falkville on Tuesday, striking out 11 over five innings to pick up the win. She also had one RBI. She also pitched five one-hit innings in a 2-0 win over East Limestone on Friday, striking out nine while walking one.
--
Savannah Williams, Elkmont softball: Williams hit a go-ahead three-run home run in a 5-1 win over Russellville on Tuesday.
--
Raegan Johnson, Lawrence County softball: Johnson had a double and two RBIs in an 8-3 win over Vernon Hills (Ill.) in Gulf Shores on Monday. She also doubled and drove in two runs in a 4-2 win over Cherokee County.
--
Bella Cross, Lawrence County softball: Cross tossed a one-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over Morristown-Hamblen East (Tenn.) on Tuesday, allowing three walks while striking out five.
--
Sarah Bowling, Hartselle softball: Bowling picked up a pair of wins in Gulf Shores on Monday, pitching two scoreless innings in a 10-0 win over Morristown-Hamblen East (Tenn.) and three innings in a 6-4 win over Vernon Hills (Ill.).
--
Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle softball: Jones went 3-for-3 with a homer, double and two RBIs against Vernon Hill (Ill.) on Monday. She also had a hit and one RBI against Morristown-Hamblen East (Tenn.) and one hit against Vestavia Hills.
--
Morgan Stiles, Athens softball: Stiles went 4-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBIs in a win over Oswego East (Ill.) on Monday. She also homered and drove in two runs in a 7-6 win over Munster (Ind.).
--
Mya Clark, Athens softball: Clark had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs against Munster (Ind.) on Monday and three hits and three RBIs against Oswego East (Ill.) Against Oswego she was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over eight innings of work.
--
Addie Wallace, West Limestone softball: Wallace homered and drove in five runs in a 14-0 win over Lake Zurich (Ill.) in Gulf Shores on Monday.
--
Ashlyn Mullins, Ardmore softball: Mullins had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs in a 15-0 win over DeKalb (Ind.) on Monday. She also homered, singled and drove in three runs in a 10-2 win over William Mason (Ohio).
--
Ella Singletary, Ardmore softball: Singletary picked up three wins in the circle in Gulf Shores on Monday, working two perfect innings with five strikeouts against DeKalb (Ind.), five scoreless innings with two strikeouts against William Mason (Ohio) and seven shutout innings against Smyrna (Tenn.), giving up just three hits while striking out 10.
--
Bradin Dupper, Decatur baseball: Dupper pitched six innings to earn the victory in a 4-2 win over West Morgan on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts.
--
Landon Blackwood, Hartselle baseball: Blackwood went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs against Auburn on Friday.
--
Coleman Mizell, Hartselle baseball: Mizell finished Friday’s doubleheader against Auburn with a pair of home runs and four RBIs. He also had three hits and four RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Muscle Shoals on Thursday.
--
Sydra Pendleton, Austin softball: Pendleton tossed a no-hitter on Friday, allowing three walks over five innings in a 5-0 win over Theodore.
--
Sarah Jo Moss, Clements softball: Moss homered twice, singled and drove in four runs in a 7-1 win over Falkville on Friday.
--
Jace Meadows, Hartselle baseball: Meadows pitched a two-hit shutout in an 11-0 win over Muscle Shoals on Thursday, allowing three walks while striking out nine over six innings.
--
Curtis Hobbs, Elkmont baseball: Hobbs pitched a five-inning no-hitter against Clements on Thursday, allowing one walk while striking out 10.
--
Eli Clark, Ardmore baseball: Clark went 4-for-4 with three RBIs in a 12-2 win over East Limestone on Thursday. He also had a double and three RBIs in a 10-3 win to secure the doubleheader sweep.
--
Gage Taylor, Danville baseball: Taylor went 4-for-4 with a homer, double and five RBIs in game one of a doubleheader against Vinemont on Thursday. In the finale, he had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
--
Darby Thigpen, Priceville softball: Thigpen had three hits and three RBIs in a 6-5 win over Good Hope on Thursday.
