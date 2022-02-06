BIRMINGHAM — Three area athletes brought home state championships from this weekend’s State Indoor Track meet.
Austin’s Makenzie Harris finished first in the Class 7A 60-meter hurdles. Decatur Heritage’s Elizabeth Wilson claimed the Class 1A-3A high jump championship. Athens’ Jack Tregoning won the Class 6A shot put crown.
The meet was held Friday and Saturday at the CrossPlex in Birmingham.
Harris flew over the hurdles Saturday with a time of 9.04 seconds. The Austin senior finished fourth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.85 seconds. She was The Daily’s girls Track Athlete of the Year last spring.
Wilson won her state championship Friday with a leap of 5 feet. Her Decatur Heritage teammate Farrah Wright was third at 4-feet, 10 inches.
Tregoning won the shot put competition by nearly two feet with a throw of 51-04.50 feet.
Here are top four finishes for area athletes in the State Indoor Track Championships held at the CrossPlex in Birmingham. Complete results can be found at ahsaa.com.
Class 7A Girls: Makenzie Harris, Austin, first in 60-meter hurdles, 9.04 seconds and fourth in 60-meter dash, 7.85 seconds
Class 1A-3A Girls: Elizabeth Wilson, Decatur Heritage, first in high jump, 5 feet; Farrah Wright, Decatur Heritage, third in high jump, 4-feet, 10 inches; Whitney Prise-Cook, Lindsay Lane, third in 60-meter hurdles, 10.43 seconds.
Class 1A-3A Boys: Alex Malone, Decatur Heritage, second in long jump, 20-00.50 feet and second in triple jump, 41-03.25 feet; Alex Kuntz, Elkmont, second in 800-meter run, 2:02.66; Falkville, second in 4x200 relay, 1:40.03 (Brodie Bennett, Kel Campbell, Hunter Franklin, Andrew Jones); Joe Quez Keith, Lindsay Lane, third in 60-meter hurdles, 9.37 seconds.
Class 6A Boys: Jack Tregoning, Athens, first in shot put, 51-04.50 feet; Hartselle, second in 4x200 relay, 1:31.70 (Will Benham, Izaiah Fletcher, Ri Fletcher, Devron Turney); Shawn Hubbard, Decatur, third in high jump, 6-00.0; Keandre Williams, Decatur, fourth in 400-meter run, 51.28 seconds; Jack Anderson, Athens, fourth in 1600-meter run, 4:19.49 seconds; Jayshon Ridgle, Athens, fourth in 60-meter hurdles, 8.64 seconds; Devron Turney, Hartselle, fourth in long jump, 20-10.00
Class 4A-5A Girls: Katie Mae Coan, Lawrence County, second in the 3200-meter run, 11:39.89 and third in 1600-meter run, 5:25.37.
Class 4A-5A Boys: Mason Cartee, Priceville, second in long jump, 21-02.00.
