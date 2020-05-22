West Morgan’s Mari Julia Delgado, Priceville’s Karli Wade and Tanner’s Nehemias Ordonez Vicente were named Friday to the North All-Stars by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Usually the honor carries with it the opportunity to participate in the AHSAA’s All-Star Week in Montgomery in July. All those events have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The teams were announced by Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association.
“We think this is a tremendous group representing many of the best boys’ and girls’ soccer players in the AHSAA,” said Lee. “We are proud to announce these teams even though we are disappointed the All-Star competition set for the All-Star Sports Week this summer has been canceled.”
The teams comprised of 2021 rising seniors were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school tennis coaches. Complete rosters for both the North and South teams can be found at ahsaa.com.
