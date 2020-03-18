Hartselle’s Brody Peebles, Priceville’s Jenna Walker and East Limestone’s Jirah Rogers will play in the AHSAA North-South All-Star basketball games in Montgomery on July 14.
They were among 15 boys and 15 girls selected to the two North teams that will compete against 15 boys and 15 girls players for the South. The two teams are comprised of rising seniors.
In addition to the players selected, West Limestone’s Justin Taylor will coach the North boys squad.
The North-South All-Star Basketball game is a part of the AHSAA's All-Star Week. All-Star Week is July 13-17. It features competition in football, baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer, basketball, tennis, golf and cross-country.
