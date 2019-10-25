Addison 43, Hatton 0
Albertville 45, Sardis 20
Alexandria 45, Douglas 6
American Christian Academy 65, Dallas County 0
Autauga Academy 48, Edgewood Academy 9
B.B. Comer 68, Weaver 13
Berry 39, Marion County 35
Bessemer City 13, Northridge 10
Bibb County 35, Marbury 16
Briarwood Christian 28, Fairfield 18
Brooks 71, Elkmont 8
Carbon Hill 28, Holt 23
Catholic-Montgomery 30, Headland 0
Central - Clay County 19, Center Point 12
Chelsea 28, Calera 0
Citronelle 28, Wilcox Central 0
Clements 26, Lexington 13
Cleveland 7, Westbrook Christian 0
Colbert Heights 31, Phil Campbell 28, OT
Cordova 35, Haleyville 26
Cottage Hill 36, Southern Choctaw 18
Daphne 53, St. Paul's 42
Decatur Heritage 39, Woodville 14
Deshler 38, West Limestone 17
Escambia Academy 41, Lowndes Academy 0
Etowah 35, Boaz 14
Fairview 55, Danville 14
Faith Academy 42, Satsuma 7
Falkville 42, Gaylesville 6
Fayette County 30, Good Hope 14
Fayetteville 14, Vincent 12
Fyffe 47, Ider 0
Georgiana 32, Red Level 13
Gordo 44, Lamar County 0
Guntersville 28, East Limestone 26
Hackleburg 46, Vina 8
Hartselle 37, Hazel Green 6
Highland Home 35, Goshen 21
Holly Pond 36, Vinemont 29
Homewood 28, Jackson Olin 6
Hueytown 38, Paul Bryant 21
Huntsville 17, Bob Jones 13
Isabella 34, Fultondale 21
J.F. Shields 30, McIntosh 8
Jacksonville 35, Hokes Bluff 14
James Clemens 27, Austin 24
Jasper 49, Hamilton 0
Lanett 56, Billingsley 0
Linden 64, Ellwood Christian Academy 12
Loachapoka 33, Verbena 8
Locust Fork 55, Hanceville 46
Luverne 47, Samson 14
Madison County 42, Ardmore 7
Mae Jemison 42, Columbia 0
Mars Hill Bible 61, Shoals Christian 0
McAdory 42, Brookwood 6
McGill-Toolen 42, Baker 14
Midfield 22, J.B. Pennington 20
Mobile Christian 49, St. Michael Catholic 17
Montevallo 32, Greensboro 26
Montgomery Academy 35, Bullock County 17
Mortimer Jordan 41, Moody 0
New Hope 48, Brindlee Mountain 12
North Jackson 42, Randolph School 25
North Sand Mountain 49, Section 7
Oakman 46, Greene County 14
Ohatchee 49, Gaston 0
Oneonta 31, White Plains 14
Oxford 31, Gardendale 14
Park Crossing 30, Carver-Montgomery 12
Parker 20, Wenonah 16
Phillips-Bear Creek 61, Cherokee 22
Pickens County 26, Hubbertville 9
Pike Liberal Arts 10, Success Unlimited Academy 6
Pike Road 55, Beulah 14
Priceville 24, West Morgan 22
Ramsay 61, John Carroll Catholic 7
Randolph County 40, Pleasant Valley 14
Red Bay 50, Tharptown 0
Rogers 23, Central-Florence 20
Russellville 16, Dora 6
Sand Rock 44, Asbury 0
Saraland 17, Blount 6
Scottsboro 35, Brewer 0
Selma 20, Aliceville 8
Sheffield 34, Tanner 18
Shelby County 48, Jemison 19
South Lamar 68, Brilliant 18
Southside-Gadsden 6, Crossville 3
Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 3
Spring Garden 34, Ragland 0
Springville 49, St. Clair County 6
St. James 49, Southside-Selma 14
St. John Paul II Catholic 35, DAR 34
Sulligent 36, Cold Springs 7
Theodore 34, Mary Montgomery 6
Tuscaloosa County 42, Spain Park 21
Victory Chr. 35, Talladega County Central 0
West Point 21, Hayden 20, OT
Winfield 33, Hale County 20
Winston County 46, Sumiton Christian 7
