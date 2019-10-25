Addison 43, Hatton 0

Albertville 45, Sardis 20

Alexandria 45, Douglas 6

American Christian Academy 65, Dallas County 0

Autauga Academy 48, Edgewood Academy 9

B.B. Comer 68, Weaver 13

Berry 39, Marion County 35

Bessemer City 13, Northridge 10

Bibb County 35, Marbury 16

Briarwood Christian 28, Fairfield 18

Brooks 71, Elkmont 8

Carbon Hill 28, Holt 23

Catholic-Montgomery 30, Headland 0

Central - Clay County 19, Center Point 12

Chelsea 28, Calera 0

Citronelle 28, Wilcox Central 0

Clements 26, Lexington 13

Cleveland 7, Westbrook Christian 0

Colbert Heights 31, Phil Campbell 28, OT

Cordova 35, Haleyville 26

Cottage Hill 36, Southern Choctaw 18

Daphne 53, St. Paul's 42

Decatur Heritage 39, Woodville 14

Deshler 38, West Limestone 17

Escambia Academy 41, Lowndes Academy 0

Etowah 35, Boaz 14

Fairview 55, Danville 14

Faith Academy 42, Satsuma 7

Falkville 42, Gaylesville 6

Fayette County 30, Good Hope 14

Fayetteville 14, Vincent 12

Fyffe 47, Ider 0

Georgiana 32, Red Level 13

Gordo 44, Lamar County 0

Guntersville 28, East Limestone 26

Hackleburg 46, Vina 8

Hartselle 37, Hazel Green 6

Highland Home 35, Goshen 21

Holly Pond 36, Vinemont 29

Homewood 28, Jackson Olin 6

Hueytown 38, Paul Bryant 21

Huntsville 17, Bob Jones 13

Isabella 34, Fultondale 21

J.F. Shields 30, McIntosh 8

Jacksonville 35, Hokes Bluff 14

James Clemens 27, Austin 24

Jasper 49, Hamilton 0

Lanett 56, Billingsley 0

Linden 64, Ellwood Christian Academy 12

Loachapoka 33, Verbena 8

Locust Fork 55, Hanceville 46

Luverne 47, Samson 14

Madison County 42, Ardmore 7

Mae Jemison 42, Columbia 0

Mars Hill Bible 61, Shoals Christian 0

McAdory 42, Brookwood 6

McGill-Toolen 42, Baker 14

Midfield 22, J.B. Pennington 20

Mobile Christian 49, St. Michael Catholic 17

Montevallo 32, Greensboro 26

Montgomery Academy 35, Bullock County 17

Mortimer Jordan 41, Moody 0

New Hope 48, Brindlee Mountain 12

North Jackson 42, Randolph School 25

North Sand Mountain 49, Section 7

Oakman 46, Greene County 14

Ohatchee 49, Gaston 0

Oneonta 31, White Plains 14

Oxford 31, Gardendale 14

Park Crossing 30, Carver-Montgomery 12

Parker 20, Wenonah 16

Phillips-Bear Creek 61, Cherokee 22

Pickens County 26, Hubbertville 9

Pike Liberal Arts 10, Success Unlimited Academy 6

Pike Road 55, Beulah 14

Priceville 24, West Morgan 22

Ramsay 61, John Carroll Catholic 7

Randolph County 40, Pleasant Valley 14

Red Bay 50, Tharptown 0

Rogers 23, Central-Florence 20

Russellville 16, Dora 6

Sand Rock 44, Asbury 0

Saraland 17, Blount 6

Scottsboro 35, Brewer 0

Selma 20, Aliceville 8

Sheffield 34, Tanner 18

Shelby County 48, Jemison 19

South Lamar 68, Brilliant 18

Southside-Gadsden 6, Crossville 3

Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 3

Spring Garden 34, Ragland 0

Springville 49, St. Clair County 6

St. James 49, Southside-Selma 14

St. John Paul II Catholic 35, DAR 34

Sulligent 36, Cold Springs 7

Theodore 34, Mary Montgomery 6

Tuscaloosa County 42, Spain Park 21

Victory Chr. 35, Talladega County Central 0

West Point 21, Hayden 20, OT

Winfield 33, Hale County 20

Winston County 46, Sumiton Christian 7

