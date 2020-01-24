FALKVILLE — The Hartselle girls advanced to the finals in the Morgan County Tournament with a 35-23 win over Falkville on Thursday.
But at what price?
The Tigers’ Masyn Marchbanks, the team’s leading scorer, went down with a right shoulder injury in the first minute of the game. The sophomore guard was taken to the hospital for X-rays.
“We hope for the best,” Hartselle coach Gary Orr said. “If she has to miss any games, the other girls are going to have to step up their games.”
The Hartselle boys continued their quest for a fourth-straight county tournament championship with a 67-55 win over Brewer.
The game was tied at 45-45 with 46 seconds left in the third quarter. The fourth quarter was all Hartselle. Brody Peebles finished with 31 points for the Tigers.
--
Hartselle girls 35, Falkville 23: The loss of Marchbanks seemed to throw the Hartselle offense out of sync with different players having to assume new roles.
“We struggled making shots all night,” Orr said. “We got good looks, but we just couldn’t get the shots to go down. Thank goodness we could play defense tonight.”
Marchbanks wasn’t the only player to leave the game with an injury. Falkville’s Erika Johnson is to be evaluated today for a possible knee injury. Her teammate Ellie Cate Hill left with a rolled ankle.
There is one week left in the regular season. Significant injuries could have a big impact in the postseason.
Kaitlyn Hogan’s 3-point basket with 30 seconds left in the first quarter gave Hartselle the lead for good. The Tigers got it as high as 12, but Falkville worked it down to six with 3:22 left in the game. The Blue Devils failed to score another point.
“We have some size, but Hartselle is quicker all across the board,” Falkville coach Johnathon Lacy sad. “They contested a lot of shots tonight that are usually easy baskets.”
Falkville (16-7) is ranked No. 6 in Class 1A. Hartselle (16-10) plays in Class 6A.
Lillyanna Cartee had 17 points for Hartselle. Hill led Falkville with 11.
Hartselle plays the winner of tonight’s Brewer-Priceville game in Saturday’s finals.
--
Hartselle boys 67, Brewer 55: In two previous meetings, Hartselle had its way with Brewer. The Patriots weren’t going to let that happen again. Kris Bramlett’s 3 at the buzzer to end the first half gave Brewer a 30-26 halftime lead.
Brewer held the lead most of the third quarter before Hartselle scored baskets from Jackson Boyer and Peebles to take a 49-45 lead into the fourth quarter. The lead was as much as 13 with 4:18 to play.
After Peebles, Hartselle (20-5) got 20 points from Tad Sivley. The Tigers play tonight’s Danville-West Morgan in Saturday’s finals.
Mann McLemore led Brewer (9-15) with 15 points. Bramlett scored 13.
Brewer hit 10 of 12 free throws. Hartselle was zero for four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.