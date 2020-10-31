MOULTON — Lawrence County running back Gage Dutton said he could have done more.
Talk about high standards.
Lawrence County defeated Danville 38-21 Friday night, and Dutton was a big reason why.
The senior running back rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns. A good game for most running backs, except for Dutton.
"I'm a little frustrated," said Dutton. "I felt like I could have done a lot more."
He may have been dissatisfied with his game, but his father, Lawrence County coach Rich Dutton, wasn't.
"Tonight, I had to take over the defense so I didn't get to see what his stats were, but I'm excited to see them," Rich said. "I'm always proud of him. He's become a nice leader and a very solid running back."
The Red Devils (5-5) wasted no time taking control.
Brody Sparks connected with BenMichael Bennett on Lawrence County's first drive with a 61-yard touchdown pass. Dutton followed that with touchdown runs of 7 and 11 yards to give Lawrence County a 19-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Danville (2-8) didn't go away, however. Running back Cameron Moore scored from 13 yards out with 40 seconds left in the half and cut the lead to 19-7. Sparks tossed two touchdown passes in the second half, both to Kaden Edwards.
Danville's Kohl Randolph hauled in two second half touchdown passes, one a circus catch on a tipped pass. Gage Dutton's third touchdown capped the scoring.
"Give Danville a lot of credit," said Rich Dutton. "They could have laid down when we went up 19-0, but they came back and gave us some good fights."
Lawrence County ended the regular season at .500 for the first time since 2017. The Red Devils play next week in the 5A playoffs at No. 1-ranked Ramsay, which is led by University of Florida commit Jeremiah Williams.
Lawrence County last faced a No. 1 team in 2016. Scottsboro and Bo Nix, more than a year before he committed to Auburn, beat the Red Devils 38-27.
"You hope that experience comes in handy," Rich Dutton said. "When the playoffs start, everything is erased and everyone starts over. It's so exciting in a COVID year to have a chance to play in the playoffs against a team like that."
Most people won't give the Red Devils, who haven't won a playoff game since 2001, much of a chance. That doesn't bother them.
"This is the kind of team I prefer to play," Gage Dutton said. "If you pull off a win like this, it just means more, and I think we have more of a chance than people think."
