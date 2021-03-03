The River City Shoot-Out will bring 24 high school teams to Decatur for play on Friday and Saturday.
The event is sponsored by West Morgan girls soccer. All games will be played at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex.
Local girls teams competing are Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone and Lawrence County. Local boys teams in action are Decatur, Athens, East Limestone, Lawrence County and West Morgan.
Visiting girls teams are Hazel Green, John Carroll, Russellville and Sparkman. Visiting boys teams are Cullman, Buckhorn, Madison Academy, Hazel Green, Huntsville, Indian Springs, James Clemens, John Carroll, Pelham, Vestavia and West Point.
The tournament will be bracket play starting Friday at 5:30 p.m. All teams are guaranteed three matches. Admission is $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday.
Friday, 5:30 p.m. matches involving area teams are East Limestone girls vs. Lawrence County, Athens girls vs. Elkmont, Athens boys vs. Pelham, West Morgan boys vs. Madison Academy, Decatur boys vs. Lawrence County and East Limestone boys vs. John Carroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.