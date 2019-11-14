Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane basketball: Murr moved into second place on the AHSAA’s career points list with a 47-point effort in an 84-72 loss to Belgreen on Friday. He followed that up with 48 points in a 95-74 win over Clements on Tuesday.
Jenna Walker, Priceville basketball: Walker had 18 points, nine assists and four steals in a 59-26 season-opening win over Decatur on Tuesday.
Jirah Rogers, East Limestone basketball: Rogers poured in a game-high 21 points as the East Limestone girls picked up a 45-41 win over Class 7A Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Brody Peebles, Hartselle basketball: Peebles scored a career-high 40 points as Hartselle opened the season with a 73-49 win over Brewer on Tuesday.
Colton Keith, Decatur Heritage football: Keith rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries as Decatur Heritage opened the Class 1A playoffs with a 47-8 win over Vina on Friday.
Christian Angulo, Falkville football: Angulo rushed for six touchdowns as Falkville opened the Class 1A playoffs with a 47-19 win over Waterloo on Friday. Angulo scored on runs of 19, 2 and 28 yards in the first half, and on runs of 8, 35 and 13 yards in the second half. Angulo finished the game with 176 rushing yards.
Jaxon Cross, Priceville football: Cross had two rushing touchdowns (2 and 25 yards) and returned an interception for another score as Priceville opened the Class 4A playoffs with a 44-23 win over Rogers. The win was the first playoff victory in program history.
Jerry Burton, Priceville football: Burton rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns (2, 23 and 1 yards) on 32 carries in Priceville’s win over Rogers.
Tre Shackelford, Austin football: Shackelford caught five passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in Austin’s 54-20 loss to Thompson in the opening round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday.
Jordan Scott, Athens football: Scott passed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 90 yards and three more touchdowns, in the first half of Athens’ 62-14 win over Buckhorn in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday.
Nicholas Ulrich, Athens Bible School cross-country: Ulrich won the boys Class 1A-2A state championship with a time of 16.43.18 at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday. Ulrich finished 25 seconds ahead of second place.
Ally Amerson, Hatton cross-country: Amerson clocked a seventh-place finish in the girls 1A-2A state meet, finishing with a time of 21:37.04.
Yarahy Marcelino, West Morgan cross-country: Marcelino wrapped up a strong season with a second-place finish in the girls 4A state meet. Marcelino’s time of 19:36.40 was more than 30 seconds faster than third place.
Katie Serrato, West Limestone cross-country: Serrato clocked a time of 20:17.95 in the girls 4A state meet, good for sixth place.
Steele Joiner, Lawrence County cross-country: Joiner’s time of 16:28.52 was good for fifth place in the boys Class 5A state meet.
Emily Daniel, Lawrence County cross-country: Daniel finished the girls 5A state meet in fourth place with a time of 19:27.33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.