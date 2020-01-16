Girls
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: Marchanks scored her 1,000th career point on Tuesday, finishing with a game-high 13 points, in a 40-35 win over Athens, the second-ranked team in Class 6A. She also had 11 points against Cullman on Friday.
Grace Johnson, Hatton: Johnson scored 15 points in a 48-42 win over Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage: Jones had 25 points against Hatton on Tuesday. She also had 38 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 64-35 win over St. Bernard on Friday.
Evaiah Burrows, Brewer: Burrows scored a game-high 20 points in a 47-26 win over Scottsboro on Tuesday.
Emma Broadfoot, Danville: Broadfoot scored 27 points in a 62-30 win over East Lawrence on Tuesday.
Boys
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: Kyle poured in a career-high 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in an 85-65 win over Hatton on Tuesday. Kyle also had 12 points and 10 rebounds in a win over St. Bernard on Friday.
KJ Melson, Danville: Melson had 24 points in a 67-26 win over East Lawrence on Tuesday.
Seth Hood, Priceville: Hood scored 27 points against West Morgan on Tuesday.
Keyondric Cobb, R.A. Hubbard: Cobb finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in a big win over Athens Bible School on Tuesday.
JJ Jones, Tanner: Jones scored 19 points in a 58-44 win over Colbert County on Tuesday.
Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane: Murr scored 43 points in a 93-57 win over Athens Bible School on Monday. He also had 52 points in a win over Whitesburg Christian on Friday.
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: Peebles hit the 40-point mark twice over the past week, scoring 40 in a 69-57 win over Cullman on Friday and matching his career-high with 46 points in a win over Athens on Tuesday.
Conner Hall, Brewer: Hall scored a game-high 22 points in a 58-56 win over Decatur on Friday.
