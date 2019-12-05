Boys
Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane: Murr became the most prolific scorer in Alabama high school basketball history on Saturday with his 46-point effort against New Site (Mississippi) at the Lighthouse Classic in Corinth, Mississippi. Murr now has 4,564 career points, passing Parkway Christian’s Jeremy Monceaux’s 4,555 points. Monceaux played from 1998-2002. Murr also had 36 points in a game against Corinth on Friday.
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: Peebles scored 19 points in a 58-52 win over previously unbeaten Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
Wren Cole, Danville: Cole had 19 points, three rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists in a 59-41 win over Priceville on Tuesday.
River Helms, West Limestone: Helms continued to put up impressive numbers this season, scoring a game-high 23 points in a loss to Austin on Tuesday.
Smith Coon, Decatur: Coon scored a game-high 24 points in a loss to Athens on Tuesday.
Malik Strickland, Lawrence County: Strickland poured in 19 points in a 62-60 win over Russellville on Tuesday.
Avery Miller, Falkville: Miller scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Falkville picked up a 58-49 win over Saint Bernard on Monday.
Carson Muse, West Morgan: Muse finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in West Morgan’s 64-30 win over Central-Florence on Friday. He also had 18 points and 16 rebounds in a loss to St. John Paul II on Tuesday.
Girls
Jenna Walker, Priceville: Walker scored her 1,000th career point on Tuesday in a 78-33 win over Danville. Walker finished with a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs and now has 1,021 points for her career.
Kayla Menefee, Elkmont: Menefee posted a huge double-double in a 58-41 win over Westminster Christian on Tuesday, finishing with 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Devils.
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: Marchbanks scored 22 points against Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
Evaiah Burrows, Brewer: Burrows had a game-high 18 points in a 55-39 win over Scottsboro on Tuesday.
Amiya Redus, Tanner: Redus led the Rattlers with 19 points in a 62-25 win over Tanner on Tuesday.
Bri Hodges, Austin: Hodges had 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-49 win over Austin on Wednesday.
