--
Kiah Key, Hartselle: Key scored his 1,000th career point on Saturday, finishing with a team-high 14 points in a 62-49 win over Muscle Shoals. He also had 16 points against Austin on Tuesday.
--
Carson Muse, West Morgan: Muse scored a game-high 22 points in a 63-53 win over Good Hope on Tuesday. He also had 25 points against Westminster Christian on Thursday and 24 points in a win over Brooks on Friday.
--
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage: McGhee had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six steals against Class 6A Cullman on Tuesday. She also had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a win over Randolph on Friday.
--
Bri Tyson, Decatur Heritage: Tyson scored 20 points in a 74-42 win over Randolph on Friday. She also scored 14 in a win over Addison on Thursday.
--
Gracie Hill, Hartselle: Hill had 22 points in a 52-39 win over Springville on Friday.
--
Leslie Hames, Priceville: Hames set a school record for 3-pointers made in a single game on Thursday, knocking down 10 to finish with 30 points in a 60-16 win over Madison County. She also led the Bulldogs with 22 points against Cullman on Friday and scored 23 points in a big win over East Lawrence on Tuesday.
--
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville: Hill finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in a double overtime loss to Addison on Friday.
--
Owen Ricketts, Athens: Ricketts had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a big win over Ardmore on Friday.
--
Colin Patterson, West Limestone: Patterson led West Limestone with 13 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Lauderdale County on Friday.
--
Sammy Holmes, Priceville: Holmes scored 20 points against Cullman on Friday and 16 in a win over Madison County on Thursday. He also had 16 points in an area win over East Lawrence on Tuesday.
--
Landon Townsend, Athens: Townsend had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, and 14 rebounds in a 70-43 win over Oakwood Adventist Academy on Thursday.
--
Jordan Davis, Decatur Heritage: Davis had a team-high 25 points in an 87-71 win over Addison on Thursday.
--
Zoey Benson, Priceville: Benson set a program record for rebounds in a single game with 17 against Madison County on Thursday. She also had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists against East Lawrence on Tuesday.
--
Carlie Belle Winter, West Limestone: Winter finished with 26 points against St. John Paul II on Thursday. She also scored 18 points in a win over Westminster Christian on Tuesday.
--
Jake Langlois, Priceville: Langlois hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to play in a 51-50 win over Madison County on Thursday. He finished the game with 11 points.
--
Cam Collins, Austin: Collins converted the game-winning put back dunk against Decatur in Austin’s 51-48 win over the Red Raiders on Friday. Collins finished the game with nine points. He also had 14 points against Hartselle on Tuesday.
--
Jordan Johnson, Austin: Johnson led Austin with 23 points in an 80-72 win over Hartselle on Tuesday.
--
Caleb Fletcher, Austin: Fletcher scored 22 in Austin’s win over Hartselle on Tuesday.
--
Rylan Smothers, Hartselle: Smothers had a team-high 22 points against Austin on Tuesday.
--
Cole Lindeman, Priceville: Lindeman had a game-high 27 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, against East Lawrence on Tuesday.
--
Kailyn Quails, Hatton: Quails finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Lawrence County on Tuesday.
--
Chloe Gargis, Hatton: Gargis had 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists against Lawrence County on Tuesday.
--
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville: Warnick had 26 points against Danville on Tuesday.
--
Lauren Hames, Priceville: Hames had 19 points and seven rebounds against East Lawrence on Tuesday.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.