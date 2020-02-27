Boys
Cornerstone Christian: The school won its second consecutive Alabama Christian Athletic Association Division II state championship Saturday with a 58-52 win over Harvest Christian. Eli Ward scored 18 points, Colter Anders scored 17 and Dylan Bryant had 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Cougars are coached by Jimmy Lemmond, Christian Lewis and Jared Henry. Joining Ward, Anders and Bryant on the roster are Justin Mintzer, Hugh Evans, Dylan Culver, Bayker Barlock, Jagger Pence, Parker Lemmond, Oliver Bryant, Blayke Barlock, Watson Carter and Casen Anders.
Brett Parker, Elkmont: The senior struck out 10 in seven innings in a 7-0 win over Cedar Bluff.
Reed Harbin, Decatur: The senior homered, drove in two runs and scored two runs in a 10-0 win over East Limestone.
Cole Cheatham, Ardmore: The junior struck out eight in four innings in an 8-6 win over Grissom.
Wyatt Hurt, Priceville: The junior struck out seven in four innings in a 20-1 win over Brindlee Mountain.
Girls
Leah South, Decatur: The sophomore scored nine goals in the Red Raiders’ three wins in the Lakeshore Tournament to take the silver bracket championship.
Ashley Berryman, Hatton: The senior threw a no-hitter while striking out eight in a 15-0 three-inning victory over Addison in the Hornets’ season opener.
Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County: The junior had three hits, including two triples, to go with three RBIs in a 12-1 win over East Lawrence.
Hannah Buchanan, Brewer: The senior tripled twice and drove in four runs in a 6-5 win over Cherokee County.
Reagan Walter, Priceville: The junior had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs in a 7-2 win over West Morgan.
