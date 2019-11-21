Jerry Burton, Priceville football: Burton rushed for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 carries in Priceville’s 41-14 loss to Northside last Friday. He finished the season with 2,510 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns on 347 carries. The rushing yardage is the 26th best in state history.
---
Christian Angulo, Falkville football: Angulo rushed for 113 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion as Falkville’s season came to an end with a 21-20 loss to Pickens County in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs on Friday.
---
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle girls basketball: Marchbanks scored a game-high 21 points in a 65-42 win over Priceville on Thursday. She scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half of a 48-46 win over Vestavia Hills on Saturday. She continued her stellar week on Tuesday, with 18 points in a loss to Austin.
---
Evaiah Burrows, Brewer girls basketball: Burrows had 20 points and nine rebounds in a 57-37 win over Class 7A Grissom.
---
Amiya Redus, Tanner girls basketball: Redus scored 19 points in a 59-47 win over Brooks on Thursday and 14 more in a 61-41 loss to Decatur Heritage on Friday. She also had 20 points in a 61-17 win over Clements on Tuesday.
---
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner girls basketball: Fletcher scored 19 points against Brooks, 19 points against Decatur Heritage and 26 against Clements.
---
Madelyn Dizon, Lindsay Lane basketball: Dizon has been excellent for the Lions, with 26 points, four assists and four steals in a 60-48 win over Clements on Thursday and 20 points and seven steals in a 52-26 win over Whitesburg Christian on Tuesday.
---
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage basketball: Jones poured in 39 points in a 61-41 win over Tanner on Friday. She followed that up with 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 46-42 win over St. John Paul II on Tuesday.
---
Brody Peebles, Hartselle boys basketball: Peebles scored 26 points in a 91-47 win over Priceville on Thursday. He tied for the team-high with 21 points in a 62-59 win over Austin on Tuesday.
---
Seth Hood, Priceville boys basketball: Hood scored 23 points twice this past week, once in a 91-47 loss to Hartselle on Thursday and again against Lawrence County on Tuesday.
---
Kelton Petty, Austin boys basketball: Petty knocked down two free throws with no time left to play, finishing with 16 points, as Austin topped Huntsville 59-58 on Thursday. He also had 14 points against Hartselle on Tuesday.
---
Ryan Boyd, Elkmont boys basketball: Scored a team-high 19 points in a 65-59 win over Lexington on Thursday.
---
Garrett Lee, Lawrence County boys basketball: Lee had 18 points in a season-opening 48-43 win over Hatton on Saturday and 10 points against Priceville on Tuesday.
---
Ashton Owens, West Morgan boys basketball: Owens scored 18 points as West Morgan topped Randolph 38-25 on Monday. He also had 21 points in a 65-51 loss to Brewer on Tuesday.
---
Austin Harvell, East Limestone boys basketball: Harvell poured in a game-high 25 points in a 74-28 win over Clements on Monday.
---
Montoya Kellogg, R.A. Hubbard boys basketball: Kellogg was a force against Hatton on Tuesday, scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in a 60-45 win.
