Leslie Hames, Priceville: Hames had a game-high 26 points against Good Hope on Tuesday.
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville: Hill scored 18 points against Holly Pond on Tuesday. She also had 22 points, seven steals and six rebounds in a win over Whitesburg Christian on Saturday and 25 points and six steals in a win over West End on Friday.
Aiden Holladay, Danville: Holladay poured in 23 points against Colbert County on Tuesday.
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville: Warnick scored 18 points against Holly Pond on Tuesday. He also had 13 points against Whitesburg Christian on Saturday and 10 points in a win over West End on Friday.
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage: McGhee turned in a triple-double effort in a win over Athens Bible School on Saturday, finishing with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 11 steals.
Katelyn Cooper, Decatur Heritage: Cooper scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a win over Athens Bible School on Saturday.
Maddie Sherrill, Danville: Sherill finished with 19 points and five steals in a 60-47 win over Phil Campbell on Friday.
Bo Mitchell, Decatur Heritage: Mitchell had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and six steals in a win over Athens Bible School on Saturday.
Carlie Belle Winter, West Limestone: Winter had 18 points in a 58-39 win over Randolph on Friday.
Kahne Little, Hatton: Little scored a game-high 27 points in a 57-55 overtime win over Lexington on Tuesday. He also had a game-high 22 points in a win over Tharptown on Friday.
Haven Helms, West Limestone: Helms led the Wildcats with 20 points in a win over Randolph on Friday.
Ben Ellenburg, Danville: Ellenburg poured in 19 points in a 56-49 win over Phil Campbell on Friday.
Isaiah Slaughter, Decatur: Slaughter led Decatur with 16 points in a 53-50 win over Columbia on Tuesday.
Cole Lindeman, Priceville: Lindeman had a game-high 26 points against Good Hope on Tuesday.
Taylor Farrar, Clements: Farrar had 19 points, five rebounds and five steals in a 52-43 win over Elkmont on Tuesday.
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County: Williams had a game-high 20 points in a win over West Morgan on Tuesday.
Carson Muse, West Morgan: Muse poured in a game-high 22 points to lead West Morgan in a 63-54 win over Lawrence County on Tuesday.
