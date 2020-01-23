Boys
Clay Smith, Decatur Heritage: Smith scored 25 points in an 80-37 win over Falkville last Thursday and followed that up with a game-high 19 points against Lynn on Friday. He added 14 points in a 77-70 overtime loss to Class 7A Grissom on Monday at the Marvin Stone Classic at UAH.
JJ Jones, Tanner: Jones scored a game-high 26 points as Tanner opened the Limestone County Tournament with a win over Clements.
Jordan Burks, Decatur Heritage: Burks scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 57-51 loss to Class 7A Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Dyllan Ward, West Morgan: Ward hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in a 66-50 win over Priceville on Tuesday at the Morgan County Tournament.
Seth Hood, Priceville: Hood poured in a game-high 23 points against West Morgan on Tuesday.
Connor Hall, Brewer: Hall scored 29 points in three quarters of an 82-43 win over Falkville on Monday.
Girls
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage: Jones had 20 points in a close loss to Class 7A Bob Jones on Tuesday. Jones wrapped up a big week last week with 31 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists in a win over Lynn on Friday. She had 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 53-46 win over Falkville last Thursday.
Emma Broadfoot, Danville: Broadfoot scored 20 in a win over West Morgan on Friday.
Hope West, Brewer: West knocked down five 3-pointers, finishing with 24 points, in a 74-52 win over West Morgan in the county tournament on Tuesday.
Madison Lewis, Ardmore: Lewis scored 17 points in a 47-29 win over Clements on Monday.
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: Scored 22 points, 18 in the first half, in a 60-38 win over Danville at the Morgan County Tournament on Monday.
