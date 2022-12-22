--
Sammy Holmes, Priceville: Holmes poured in a game-high 31 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, in a 69-59 win over Meek on Monday.
Cole Lindeman, Priceville: Lindeman finished with 18 points and seven assists in Priceville’s win over Meek on Monday.
Carson Muse, West Morgan: Muse scored a game-high 18 points in a big win over Danville on Monday. He also finished with a game-high 26 points in a 75-37 victory over Etowah in the Pepsi Classic on Saturday.
Collin Patterson, West Limestone: Patterson led the Wildcats with a game-high 21 points in a 47-43 win over Tanner on Monday. He also had 12 points in a win over Ardmore on Tuesday.
Jackson Dunn, Brewer: Dunn scored 25 points to lead Brewer in a win over Danville on Tuesday. He also had 15 points in a win over Ardmore on Monday.
Carlie Belle Winter, West Limestone: Winter had 21 points in a 62-50 win over Ardmore on Tuesday.
Abby Langlois, Priceville: Langlois, a freshman, scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Bulldogs past Fairhope on Monday.
Ansley Terry, West Morgan: Terry led West Morgan with 17 points in a 55-54 win over Danville on Monday.
Preslie Sanders, Ardmore: Sanders had a game-high 17 points in a 50-35 win over Brewer on Monday.
Kohl Key, Hartselle: Key finished with 17 points in a big win over Lincoln County (Tenn.) on Wednesday.
Gracie Hill, Hartselle: Hill had 18 points in a 56-38 win over Anniston on Wednesday.
Zoey Benson, Priceville: Benson finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in a close game against Class 6A Mountain Brook on Tuesday. She also had 16 points and 12 rebounds against Arab on Saturday.
Leslie Hames, Priceville: Hames had 19 points, three rebounds and two steals against Mountain Brook on Tuesday. She also had 16 points against Arab on Saturday.
Amiah Jackson, Decatur: Jackson poured in a game-high 22 points as Decatur picked up a 48-42 win over Grissom at the TOC Showcase at James Clemens on Saturday.
Kailyn Quails, Hatton: Quails had 18 points in a 63-36 win over Colbert County on Saturday.
Kahne Little, Hatton: Little scored a game-high 29 points in a 57-54 win over Colbert County on Saturday.
