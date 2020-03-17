--
Girls
--
Kameryn Scales, Falkville: The junior threw a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Meek last Thursday with nine strikeouts. She also drove in four runs. Last Saturday, she threw a three-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts in a 16-0 win over Lindsay Lane.
--
Blayne Godfrey, Danville: The eighth grader homered twice, including a grand slam, and drove in five runs in a 8-3 win over Hatton last Thursday.
--
Emma Broadfoot, Danville: The North Alabama signee hit two home runs in the Hawks’ 7-3 win over Grissom.
--
Ashley Berryman, Hatton: The senior hit two home runs and struck out nine in four innings in the Hornets’ 12-2 win over Winston County.
--
Briley Pitt, East Lawrence: The senior had a home run, two doubles and drove in two runs vs. Belgreen.
--
Kyra Taylor, Austin: The freshman had a triple and drove in three runs in a 11-1 win over East Lawrence.
--
Kenley Hilleary, Austin: The sophomore had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs in a 10-2 win over Tharptown.
--
Olivia Duran, Priceville: The senior scored three goals in the Bulldogs’ 4-2 win over Madison Academy.
--
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan: The freshman scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Russellville.
--
Boys
--
Brodie Morrow, Hartselle: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with three doubles and six RBIs in a 13-7 win over Florence last Saturday.
--
Connor Ord, Hartselle: The senior went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs in a 11-2 win over Huntsville last Saturday.
--
Wyatt King, Falkville: The junior threw a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Whitesburg Christian. He also had two hits and scored three runs.
--
Braden Burnett, Falkville: The senior struck out 11 in a five-inning one-hitter in an 11-0 win over Westminster Christian on Saturday.
--
Brayden Hamilton, Austin: The senior tripled, doubled and drove in three runs in a 6-1 win over Daphne last Friday.
--
Will King, Priceville: The junior threw a complete game shutout at Arab. He scattered seven hits while striking out five.
--
Dylan Johnson, Priceville: The junior struck out nine in six innings while allowing one hit in an 8-0 win over New Hope. He was 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs.
--
Jacob Fortenberry, Decatur: The senior scored three goals as the Red Raiders opened area play with a 4-1 win over Hartselle last Thursday.
