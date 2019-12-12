Boys
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage: Valdez had 26 points, seven rebounds and six steals in an 80-57 win over Elkmont on Thursday. He followed that up with 17 points in a win over Saint Bernard on Saturday, and 23 in a win over Oakwood Academy on Monday.
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: Peebles scored 21 points in a 65-34 win over Brewer on Thursday. He also scored 25 points against Bob Jones on Monday.
Malik Strickland, Lawrence County: Strickland poured in 19 points as Lawrence County opened area play with a 62-60 win over Russellville on Tuesday. He also had 19 points in a 74-59 win over Hamilton on Thursday.
Wren Cole, Danville: Cole poured in 33 points against West Morgan last Friday.
Kelton Petty, Austin: Petty scored 15 points as the Black Bears picked up a win over city rival Decatur on Friday.
JJ Jones, Tanner: Jones had 23 points against Hatton on Friday.
Avery Balch, Hartselle: The junior finished second in Class 6A-7A 1-meter diving at the state championship in Auburn on Saturday.
Xander Gaines, Priceville: The freshman finished sixth in Class 5A-1A 1-meter diving at the state championship in Auburn on Saturday.
Connor Hill, Athens: The senior finished third in the Class 6A-7A 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke at the state championship in Auburn on Saturday.
Girls
Jenna Walker, Priceville: Walker scored her 1,000th career point Dec. 3 in a 78-33 win over Danville. She finished with a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs. She also had 14 points and five assists in a 59-24 win over St. John Paul II on Friday.
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage: Jones was dominant in a 44-33 win over Elkmont on Thursday, finishing with 30 points, seven rebounds and five steals. She also had 30 points in a win over Saint Bernard on Monday.
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: Marchbanks scored 24 points in Hartselle’s 44-37 win over Brewer on Thursday. She also had 22 points against Muscle Shoals on Dec. 3 and 13 points against Athens on Friday. Marchbanks scored 25 against Bob Jones on Monday.
Jirah Rogers, East Limestone: Rogers outscored Madison County on Friday, dropping 40 points in a 70-35 win for the Indians.
Hannah Cohn, Austin: Cohn had 14 points against rival Decatur on Friday.
Makenzie Veal, Falkville: Veal scored 20 points in a win over Vinemont on Monday.
Julie Bryant, Hartselle: The senior finished sixth in the 6A-7A 50-yard freestyle at the state swimming and diving championship in Auburn on Saturday.
