Girls
Cornerstone Christian: The Cougars won the Alabama Christian Athletic Association Division II state championship with a 40-35 victory over Pineview Christian last Saturday. Karlei Pence scored 13 points and Autumn Lewis had 12. Lewis was named the tournament’s most valuable player. The Cougars are coached by Mark Barton and assistant coaches Jon Travers and Kenny Robbins. Joining Pence and Lewis on the roster are Katie Barton, Shelby Jenkins, Katelyn Murray, Maggie Brown, Maggie Tinkle, Lakin Smith, Bayleigh Robbins, Raegan Jenkins, Carli Lacy and Makenzie Mintzer.
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage: The Samford signee closed out her high school career with 28 points in a 50-46 loss to Phillips in the Northwest Regional semifinals.
Jenna Walker, Priceville: The junior scored 24 points in the Bulldogs’ 75-64 loss to Deshler in the Northwest Regional.
Kami Kirk, Hatton: The junior had back-to-back games with 18 points in the Northwest Regional. The Hornets advanced to the finals before falling to defending state champion Cold Springs, 50-47.
Hannah Cohn, Austin: The junior scored 18 points in the Black Bears’54-49 loss to Vestavia Hills in the Northwest Regional semifinals.
Bonnie Frost, Decatur: The sophomore scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Sparkman.
Boys
Lincoln Bryant, Hartselle: The eighth grade wrestler won the state championship at 120 pounds on Saturday. Bryant (42-9) is the first Hartselle wrestler to win an individual state championship since 2013.
Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane: The Lipscomb signee scored 56 points in his final high school game, which was an 82-78 overtime loss to Jacksonville Christian in the Northeast Regional. He set a state record with 1,506 points in 34 games this season for a 44.3 average. He finished his career as the leading scorer in Alabama high school history with 5,716 points and a 31.6 average in 181 games.
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage: The Stetson signee scored 23 and 17 points in the Eagles two games in the Northwest Regional. Decatur Heritage beat Belgreen, 68-65, and lost to Pickens County, 50-47.
Brody Peebles and Tad Sivley, Hartselle: The scoring combination totaled 95 of Hartselle’s 111 points in two games at the Northwest Regional. Peebles, who is a junior, had 36 vs. Minor and 24 vs. Bessemer City. Sivley, who is a senior, scored 24 vs. Minor and 11 vs. Bessemer City. Hartselle advanced to the finals before falling to Bessemer City, 41-40.
Austin Harvell, East Limestone: The senior had a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds in a 46-43 loss to Fairfield in the Northwest Regional semifinals.
Dylan Johnson and Dakota Cartee, Priceville: The Priceville juniors combined to throw a no-hitter in a 1-0 loss to Corner. Johnson struck out six in six inning with three walks. Cartee struck out two and walked two in one inning.
Tucker Reed, Athens: The Tennessee-Martin baseball signee struck out 12 while allowing just one hit over five innings in the Golden Eagles 10-0 win Monday over North Jackson.
Brodie Morrow, Hartselle: The sophomore slugger homered, drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher in relief in a 7-5 win over nationally-ranked Bob Jones.
