Girls
Carolina Bachus, Athens: The sophomore scored a combined 49 in four games as the Golden Eagles pushed their record to 22-3. She had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in a 60-29 win over Columbia.
Emma Broadfoot, Danville: The senior scored her 1,000th career point Tuesday night. She had 15 points in the loss to Elkmont.
Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle: The junior scored a combined 37 points in two games to lead Hartselle to the Morgan County Tournament championship. She was named the tournament’s MVP.
Madelyn Dizon, Lindsay Lane: The junior scored a game-winning 3-point basket with three seconds left to give the Lions a 52-49 win over Colbert Heights on Tuesday. She had 18 points on six 3s.
Jirah Rogers, East Limestone: The junior scored a combined 35 points in two games as the Indians won the Limestone County Tournament championship.
Jenna Walker, Priceville: The junior scored 29 points in the Bulldogs’ 57-42 win over Brewer in the semifinals of the Morgan County Tournament
Boys
Xavier Griffith, East Limestone: The senior scored a combined 40 points in two games to help the Indians claim the Limestone County Tournament championship.
Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane: The senior passed the 5,500 points career mark Tuesday with 38 vs. Colbert Heights. In the Lions' last four games, he has scored 180 points and the Lions (19-10) have gone 3-1.
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: The junior took his second straight Morgan County Tournament MVP honor. He scored a combined 71 points in two games to lead the Tigers to their fourth straight Morgan County Tournament championship.
Malik and Tayi Strickland, Lawrence County: The senior brothers combined for 83 points in Lawrence County wins over Hatton, 85-68, and Priceville, 82-57. Malik scored 42 and Tayi scored 41. The Red Devils (23-4) have won four straight.
Mitchell Terry, Decatur: The senior converted a go-ahead layup with 1.2 seconds to play in a 59-57 win over Cullman on Friday. Terry finished with 10 points for the Red Raiders. Decatur (10-17) has won four of its last five games.
