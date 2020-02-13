Girls
Caroline Bachus, Athens: The sophomore had 27 points and 11 rebounds in the Golden Eagles' 60-29 subregional win over Cullman.
Madelyn Dizon, Lindsay Lane: The junior scored 26 points in the Lions’ 58-37 win over Athens Bible and 29 in the 60-35 win over R.A. Hubbard in the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament.
Abigail Garrison, Priceville: The junior had 20 points and 13 rebounds in the 58-38 win over Saint John Paul II for the Class 4A, Area 13 championship.
Makenzie Harris, Austin: The sophomore won the Class 7A 60-meter dash with a time of 7.80 seconds at the state indoor track meet.
Bri Hodges, Austin: The senior had 17 points and 11 rebounds in the Black Bears’ 55-31 win over Florence for the Class 7A, Area 8 championship.
Erika Johnson, Falkville: The senior had 17 points and 15 rebounds in the Blue Devils’ 67-48 subregional win over Berry.
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage: The Samford signee scored 39 points to lead the Eagles to a subregional win over Marion County, 55-37.
Amiya Redus and Shauna Fletcher, Tanner: Redus, an eighth grader, and Fletcher, a freshman, each had 24 points in the Rattlers’ 77-58 subregional win over Addison.
Boys
Malik Atkins, Tanner: The senior scored 20 points in the Rattlers’ 61-59 overtime win over Sheffield to take the Class 2A, Area 16 championship and 20 in the 79-53 subregional win over Sulligent.
Hawken Foote, Hartselle: The senior won the Class 6A 800-meter run at the state indoor track meet with a time of 1:58.57.
Ty Hutto, Lawrence County: The senior led the Red Devils with 24 points in the 57-49 subregional win over Madison Academy.
KJ Melson, Danville: The junior scored 30 points in the Hawks’ 66-62 loss to West Morgan for the Class 4A, Area 13 championship.
Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane: The Lipscomb signee scored 37 points in Lindsay Lane’s 85-78 win over R.A. Hubbard for the Class 1A, Area 15 championship and 26 in the 63-47 subregional win over Woodville.
Ashton Owens, West Morgan: The senior scored 20 points in the Rebels’ 66-62 win over Danville for the Class 4A, Area 13 championship and 22 in the 65-54 subregional win over Curry.
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: The junior scored 32 points in the 79-48 win over Cullman for the Class 6A, Area 15 championship and 35 in the 75-53 subregional win over Columbia. He scored his 2,000th career point in the win over Columbia.
Tre Shackelford and Kelton Petty, Austin: The juniors each scored 19 points in the Black Bears’ 71-62 win over Florence to take the Class 7A, Area 8 championship.
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage: The Stetson signee scored 22 points in the Eagles’ 72-67 subregional win over South Lamar.
