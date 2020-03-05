Boys
William Burgreen, Decatur: The sophomore had a walk-off hit to give Decatur a 3-2 win over Huntsville last week. In the game with Huntsville and two with West Point last Saturday, he was a combined five for 11 with a home run, double and six RBIs.
Lawson Russell, Decatur: The senior’s hit in the bottom of the seventh gave the Red Raiders an 11-10 walk-off victory over West Point last Saturday.
Dakota Peebles, Austin: In the Black Bears’ last three games, he went six for 13 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs.
Tucker Montgomery, Austin: The sophomore’s hit in the bottom of the seventh gave the Black Bears an 8-7 walk-off victory over Grissom last Saturday.
Carter Sample, Decatur Heritage: The senior helped open the Eagles’ new baseball field in style. He threw the game’s first pitch, had Decatur Heritage’s first hit and RBI and was the game’s winning pitcher. Late in the game he moved to left field and threw a runner out at home to end the game.
Hogan Whitt, Ardmore: The Calhoun signee hit three home runs in a doubleheader with Westminster Christian on Saturday. He went six for eight with three home runs, two doubles and four RBIs.
Skyler Hutto, West Morgan: The sophomore was the winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts and three RBIs in a 18-0 win over Hatton.
Clayten Pugh, West Limestone: The senior threw a no-hitter in a five-inning 10-0 win over Rogers on Saturday with seven strikeouts.
Girls
Peyton Perkins, Austin: The UAH signee has hit .608 for the Black Bears over her last eight games, which have all been Austin wins. She’s 14 of 23 with two home runs, two triples and three doubles, 17 RBIs and 10 runs scored.
Kenley Hilleary, Austin: The sophomore hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to lead the Black Bears to a 5-3 win over Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Jenna Smith, Hartselle: The junior had 12 strikeouts in a four-inning no-hitter in a 9-0 win over Arab last Friday.
Blaine Godfrey, Danville: The eighth grader threw a no-hitter to defeat Cullman, 12-0, last Friday. She needed just 57 pitches for the four-inning game with nine strikeouts.
Briley Pitt, East Lawrence: The senior threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts in a 5-0 win over West Morgan last Friday.
Sydnee Fitzgerald, Falkville: The junior struck out 10 in a 6-4 win over Fairview. She allowed two earned runs on four hits.
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan: The freshman scored four goals in a 10-0 win over Danville last Friday and two goals in a 7-0 win over Danville on Tuesday.
