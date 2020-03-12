Girls
Emma Broadfoot, Danville: The senior had three hits, including a home run and two RBIs, in a 10-1 win over North Jackson.
Abigail Garrison, Priceville: The junior had five hits, including a pair of home runs and eight RBIs, in the Bulldogs’ wins over Randolph, 8-0, and Westminster Christian, 15-2.
Rylie Grisham, East Limestone: The junior homered, doubled, singled and drove in five runs in a 14-1 win over West Limestone.
Karsi Lentz, Hartselle: The sophomore homered and drove in five runs in the Tigers’ 14-1 win over Austin on Monday. On Saturday, she had two home runs and drove in three runs in a 5-2 win over Pell City.
Karli Wade, Priceville: The junior scored six goals and had an assist in the Bulldogs’ 8-2 win over West Morgan on Tuesday.
Olivia Wilborn, Decatur: The senior’s walk-off hit on Monday brought in Olivia Miller with the game-winning run in a 10-9 victory over Brewer.
Boys
Elliot Bray, Hartselle: The sophomore pitched a complete-game shutout and drove in the only run of the game in the Tigers’ 1-0 win over Archbishop McCarthy (Florida) last Thursday in the Perfect Game Showcase in Hoover. The Auburn commit had five strikeouts and walked three.
Tyler Gainer, Athens: The senior struck out 12 and allowed just one hit and two walks over seven innings in a 6-0 win over Fort Payne on Saturday.
Dakota Peebles, Austin: The senior’s base hit in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday brought home Alex Morgan with the game-winning run in a 6-5 victory over Hartselle.
Glavine Segars, West Morgan: The junior finished a triple shy of the cycle in the Rebels’ 10-0 win over Vinemont. He drove in four runs.
Cole Turner, Lawrence County: The Jacksonville State signee struck out 13 in six innings in the Red Devils’ 6-3 win over Decatur.
Colby Widner, Hartselle: The junior struck out 10 while allowing just four hits in a 5-0 win over Cartersville (Georgia) on Saturday in the Perfect Game Showcase in Hoover.
