Boys
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage: Valdez had a game-high 22 points in an 89-28 win over Falkville on Friday. Valdez had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 71-16 win over Meek on Thursday.
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: Peebles scored 22 points in a 60-53 win over Muscle Shoals on Monday and 25 points in a 67-58 win over Austin on Friday.
Tad Sivley, Hartselle: Sivley had 17 points in the win over Muscle Shoals and 23 more in the win over Austin.
KJ Melson, Danville: Melson scored 27 points in a 67-56 win over St. John Paul II on Friday. He also scored 13 points in a win over Lawrence County on Tuesday.
Wren Cole, Danville: Cole had 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 69-62 win over Lawrence County on Tuesday.
Malik Strickland, Lawrence County: Strickland led Lawrence County with 19 points against Danville on Tuesday.
Montoya Kellogg, R.A. Hubbard: Kellogg finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Athens Bible School on Tuesday.
River Helms, West Limestone: Helms poured in 20 points in a 52-45 win over Clements on Tuesday.
Girls
Zoey Benson, Priceville: Benson had 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 62-42 win over Ardmore on Thursday. She also had 11 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Decatur on Friday.
Alexandria Jackson, East Lawrence: Jackson finished with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 53-36 win over Colbert County on Thursday.
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage: Jones scored 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 59-50 overtime win over Falkville on Friday. She poured in a game-high 36 points in a 55-37 win over Meek on Thursday.
Madelyn Dizon, Lindsay Lane: Dizon had 25 points and eight steals in a 58-27 win over Athens Bible School on Friday.
Taylor Thatch, East Limestone: Thatch scored a game-high 21 points in East Limestone’s 40-36 win over Class 7A Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Sydnee Fitzgerald, Falkville: Fitzgerald had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Addison on Tuesday.
Hope West, Brewer: West had 21 points in a 63-46 win over county foe Priceville on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.