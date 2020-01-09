Girls
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage: The Samford signee surpassed the 2,000-career point mark when she scored 26 points in Decatur Heritage's 47-41 win over Elkmont on Tuesday.
Nahriyah Timmons, Athens: Timmons gave a triple-double effort in a 78-62 win over Cullman on Tuesday, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: Marchbanks had a game-high 26 points in a 55-40 win over Decatur on Tuesday.
Anslee Gordon, Clements: Gordon led Clements with 14 points in a 48-39 area win over Westminster Christian on Tuesday. She also scored 19 points in a 50-48 win over Tanner last Friday.
Bri Hodges, Austin: The senior scored 13 points in Austin’s 47-30 win over Decatur on Friday. She scored six in the Black Bears' 33-24 win over James Clemens on Tuesday. Hodges was also named MVP of the Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic at Decatur High last month. The win was Austin’s first-ever DOC championship.
Boys
Braden Gross, Athens: The senior got the game-winning points to lead Athens to a 57-54 win over West Limestone on Monday. The game was tied with 3.5 seconds left to play when Gross scored and was fouled. He then hit the free throw. He led Athens with 19 points against West. On Tuesday, he scored a team-leading 16 in Athens' 55-49 win over Cullman.
River Helms, West Limestone: Helms scored a game-high 25 points Monday against Athens.
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage: The Stetson University signee scored 28 points in a 63-51 win over Elkmont on Tuesday.
Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane: The Lipscomb University signee had 48 points in a 91-60 win over Oakwood Academy on Tuesday and 45 points in an 81-77 win over North Jackson last Thursday.
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: The Liberty University commitment scored 32 points in Hartselle’s 93-65 area win over Decatur on Tuesday. He also had 33 points in a win over Class 7A Florence on Friday.
Kelton Petty, Austin: Petty scored 21 points in Tuesday's 65-47 win over James Clemens to open Class 7A, Area 8 play. He had 13 points in Austin's 55-50 win over Decatur last Friday.
Smith Coon, Decatur: The senior led Decatur with 16 points in the Red Raiders’ loss to Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.