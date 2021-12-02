Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage basketball: Kyle transitioned nicely from football to basketball, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a win over Addison on Monday and 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a win over Lawrence County on Tuesday.
Jalen Orr, Austin basketball: The senior led the Black Bears with 16 points in Tuesday’s 58-57 overtime loss to defending Class 6A champion Mountain Brook.
Isaiah Slaughter, Decatur basketball: Slaughter scored 16 points in Monday’s 85-45 win over Brewer and then scored 13 in the Red Raiders’ 49-43 win over Athens on Tuesday.
Ty Bachuss, Decatur basketball: Bachuss knocked down four 3-point field goals and scored a game-high 14 points in Decatur’s 49-43 win over Athens.
Bryant Pitts, Decatur Heritage basketball: Pitts had 20 points and six rebounds in a win over Lawrence County on Tuesday. He also had 12 points, four assists and four steals against Addison on Monday.
Ryan Dunn, Hartselle basketball: Dunn scored a team-high 13 points in the Tigers’ 52-42 win over Hazel Green on Monday.
Dylan Patrick, Clements basketball: Patrick had 25 points in a 47-36 win over East Lawrence on Monday.
Colin Patterson, West Limestone basketball: Patterson had 20 points in a win over Wilson on Saturday and 21 points in a win over Elkmont on Tuesday.
Cole Lindeman, Priceville basketball: Lindeman had 19 points in a 55-51 win over West Morgan on Tuesday.
Chris Thomas, Priceville basketball: Thomas had 15 points and 15 rebounds against West Morgan on Tuesday.
Reagan Watkins, Priceville basketball: Watkins led the Bulldogs with 13 points in their 55-27 win Tuesday over West Morgan.
Brooke Blackley, Athens Bible School basketball: Blackley recorded her first career triple-double against Woodville on Monday, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals in a 39-34 win. She also had 10 points against East Lawrence on Tuesday.
Bralyn Robinson, East Lawrence basketball: Robinson had a game-high 21 points in a win over Athens Bible School on Tuesday.
Walker Brand, Athens Bible School basketball: Brand had 20 points against East Lawrence on Tuesday and 14 points against Woodville on Monday.
Brayden Suggs, Athens Bible School basketball: Suggs had a pair of 18-point performances against East Lawrence and Woodville on Monday and Tuesday.
Landon Townsend, Athens basketball: Townsend had a game-high 24 points in a win over Ardmore on Monday.
