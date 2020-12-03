Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle: The senior was dominant in scoring 21 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in a 51-22 win over Grissom on Tuesday.
--
Caleb Pedings, Priceville: The junior scored 28 points to lead the Bulldogs to 48-47 victory over Brewer on Monday.
--
Hannah Cohn, Austin: The senior led the scoring for Austin with 17 points in a 75-47 win at Mountain Brook on Monday.
--
Malik Byrd, Decatur: The senior knocked down the game-winning shot in a 51-49 win over Bob Jones on Monday. Byrd finished with 12 points.
--
Abigail Garrison, Priceville: The senior scored 20 points and had nine rebounds in a 58-43 win over Brewer on Monday.
--
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: The senior poured in a game-high 26 points in a 88-55 win over Grissom on Tuesday.
--
Madelyn Dizon, Lindsay Lane: Dizon scored 27 points to lead the Lions past Addison on Monday.
--
Caroline Bachus, Athens: The junior finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in a 60-27 win over Decatur on Tuesday.
--
Sydnee Fitzgerald, Falkville: The senior had 20 points, six steals and four assists in a 55-28 win over Danville on Tuesday.
--
Layton Smith, Elkmont: The senior had 17 points in a 54-49 overtime victory over West Limestone on Monday.
