Kobe Johnson, Decatur: The senior knocked down six 3-pointers, finishing with 22 points, in a 71-49 win over Brewer on Tuesday.
--
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: The junior had a game-high 17 points in Hartselle's 44-34 win over defending Class 7A champion Spain Park on Tuesday. She also had 16 points against Madison Academy in a 47-32 win last Thursday.
--
BenMichael Bennett, Lawrence County: The junior Bennett had 16 points in a 54-52 win over Fairview last Thursday and 23 points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists in a 63-50 win over Hatton on Tuesday.
--
Whitley Chapman, Decatur: The junior led Decatur with 19 points in a 53-45 win over Brewer on Tuesday.
--
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane: Murr finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 52-45 win over Elkmont on Tuesday.
--
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: The senior poured in a game-high 29 points in a 95-54 win over Saint John Paul II on Tuesday. He also had 32 points in a 78-67 win over Madison Academy last Thursday.
--
Blayne Godfrey, Danville: The freshman had 23 points in a 59-34 area win over East Lawrence on Tuesday.
--
Kiah Key, Hartselle: The sophomore finished with 18 points in a 95-54 victory against Saint John Paul II on Tuesday.
--
Zoey Benson, Priceville: The sophomore had 21 points in a 78-14 victory over Westminster Christian on Monday.
--
Dyllan Ward, West Morgan: The junior had 21 points in West Morgan's 73-58 win over West Point on Monday.
--
Kyndal Crutcher, Athens: The senior had 18 points in a 56-21 win over Jackson-Olin on Monday.
--
Witten Morgan, Danville: The junior had 17 points and four rebounds in a 60-47 win over East Lawrence on Tuesday.
--
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville: The freshman had 15 points in Falkville's win over Sumiton Christian on Tuesday.
