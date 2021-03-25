Bonnie Frost, Decatur soccer: The junior was named Most Valuable Player in the Morgan County Tournament after scoring a combined seven goals in wins over Danville and Austin on Saturday. She scored five goals in a 10-0 regular season win over Arab on Tuesday.
---
Armando Aviles, Austin soccer: The senior was named Most Valuable Player in the Morgan County Tournament after scoring what proved to be the winning goal in the 2-0 boys championship game win over Hartselle.
---
Katie Bracken, Austin softball: The junior recorded 15 strikeouts in a 5-2 win over Hartselle on Monday, surpassing the 100-strikeout mark for the season.
---
Blayne Godfrey, Danville softball: The freshman struck out 17 batters in a 10-inning complete-game victory over West Point on Monday.
---
Jada Henderson, Hartselle softball: The senior homered twice and drove in three runs in a 7-2 win over Ardmore on Friday.
---
Kenley Hilleary, Austin softball: The junior recorded 18 strikeouts in a win over Hardin County on Friday.
---
Elli Lorance, Falkville softball: She had three doubles and three RBIs in a 16-0 win over Tanner on Monday.
---
Ty Scott, East Limestone baseball: The senior had a pair of hits and five RBIs in a 19-1 win over Athens Bible School on Monday.
---
Jenna Walker, Priceville softball: The senior had three hits, including a homer, and five RBIs in a 10-8 win over West Limestone on Tuesday.
---
Wyatt Tomlin, Falkville baseball: The senior had three hits and three RBIs in a 15-5 win over Addison on Monday.
---
Brianna Tyson, Decatur Heritage softball: The eighth-grader had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in a win over Westminster Christian on Tuesday.
---
Nash Rippen and Tyler Olive, Decatur Heritage baseball: The juniors combined for six hits and eight RBIs in a 22-0 win over Whitesburg Christian on Monday.
---
Jack Thomas, Elkmont baseball: Thomas had three hits and three RBIs in a 13-11 win over Clements on Tuesday.
---
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan girls soccer: She scored five times in a 10-1 win over Lawrence County on Tuesday.
---
Eduardo Fuentes, West Morgan boys soccer: The freshman found the net three times in a 10-0 win over Lawrence County on Tuesday.
---
Kailyn Quails, Hatton softball: The sophomore hit a grand slam to lead Hatton to a 9-5 win over Lauderdale County on Tuesday.
---
Lillie McGregor, Hatton softball: The junior had two home runs and four RBIs in a win over Deshler on Friday.
