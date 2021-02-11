---
Track & field
Jacob Glenn, Decatur: The senior logged a second-place finish in the Class 6A 400-meter dash with a time of 49.64 at the state indoor track and field meet in Birmingham.
Makenzie Harris, Austin: She finished third (7.86) in the 60-meter dash and sixth (1:00.34) in the 400-meter dash in Class 7A.
Mikell Elliott, Falkville: The senior took second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.62 seconds at the Class 1A-3A state meet. He was also fifth in the 400-meter dash at 55.17.
Roderick Williams, Lindsay Lane: He finished second in the Class 1A-3A high jump by clearing 5-feet, 10-inches.
Devron Turney, Hartselle: The junior took third in the triple jump (43-07.75) and fifth in the long jump (20-07.75) at the Class 6A meet.
Basketball
Ellie Metzgar, Decatur Heritage: The junior scored 11 points and claimed 13 rebounds to lead the Decatur Heritage girls to a 53-24 home win over Athens Bible on Monday.
---
Kohl Randolph, Danville: The junior finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds in a 55-34 win over Vinemont to open the Class 3A, Area 15 tournament on Tuesday.
Makenzie Veal, Falkville: The senior scored 24 points as Falkville opened the Class 2A, Area 13 tournament with a 69-61 win over Addison on Monday.
Sean Zerkle, Decatur Heritage: The senior finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds as Decatur Heritage opened the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament with a 59-35 win over Lindsay Lane on Tuesday.
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner: The sophomore poured in 25 points as Tanner opened the Class 2A, Area 14 tournament with a 62-46 win over Tharptown on Monday.
Isaiah Hubbard, East Lawrence: The junior had 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 95-72 win over Phil Campbell in the Class 3A, Area 15 tournament on Tuesday.
Jirah Rogers, East Limestone: The senior scored 21 points as the Indians advanced to the Class 5A, Area 16 championship with a 54-42 win at Lee-Huntsville on Tuesday.
Carson Muse, West Morgan: The sophomore scored 21 points in a 59-34 win over East Lawrence on Saturday.
Emeril Hand, Elkmont: The senior scored a game-high 21 points as Elkmont opened the Class 3A, Area 16 tournament with a 63-30 win over Clements on Tuesday.
Soccer
Leah South, Decatur: The junior opened the season with a bang by scoring five goals in Monday’s 10-0 win over Elkmont.
