Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: The junior Kyle had 27 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Lindsay Lane last Thursday and 39 points and 10 rebounds in another win over Lindsay Lane on Saturday. He also had 22 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Athens Bible School on Tuesday.
---
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner: The sophomore scored 19 in a 49-47 win over Elkmont in the Limestone County Tournament semifinals Friday. Then she poured in 30 points in a 60-59 overtime win over East Limestone in the tournament’s championship game Saturday. She followed that up Monday with 19 points in a 48-36 win over Elkmont.
---
Trent Wright and Kiah Key, Hartselle: The pair had double-double performances Tuesday in the Tigers’ 80-64 win over Cullman. Wright, who is a senior, had 16 points and 17 rebounds to go along with seven assists, two steals and one block. Key, who is a sophomore, had 16 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists, two steals and one block.
---
Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County: The senior scored 27 points in Lawrence County’s county tournament championship win over Hatton on Friday while earning tournament MVP honors. She also had 23 points in a win over Russellville on Tuesday.
---
River Helms, West Limestone: The senior had 19 points as West Limestone claimed the county tournament championship with a 35-25 win over East Limestone on Saturday.
---
Jenna Walker, Priceville: The Western Kentucky signee had 11 points against West Morgan on Thursday. She knocked down six 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 22 points, in a win over Boaz on Friday. She also had 11 points and four assists in a win over West Morgan on Tuesday.
---
Payton Davenport, East Lawrence: The senior had 22 points, including a buzzer-beater to force overtime, in a 72-70 win over Hatton in the county tournament on Thursday. He also had 16 points in a win over Clements on Tuesday.
---
Brityan Godfrey, Danville: The eighth-grader had 14 points and 12 rebounds in a 47-42 win over West Morgan last Friday.
---
Avery Miller, Falkville: The junior poured in a game-high 30 points in a win over J.B. Pennington on Tuesday.
---
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan: The sophomore scored 22 points against Danville last Friday.
---
Carson Muse, West Morgan: The sophomore had 20 points in a win over Danville on Friday and 28 points in a win over Priceville on Tuesday.
---
Brooke Blakely, Athens Bible: The eighth-grader scored 19 points to lead the Trojans to a 42-27 win over Whitesburg Christian last Friday.
---
Elizabeth Wilson and Alex Jackson, Decatur Heritage: Wilson, a junior, had a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds in a 52-46 overtime win over Lindsay Lane last Thursday. Jackson, a sophomore, had 16 points and seven rebounds.
---
Sydnee Fitzgerald, Falkville: The senior had 23 points, six rebounds and four steals in a win over J.B. Pennington on Tuesday.
---
Makenzie Veal, Falkville: The senior had 23 points and 12 rebounds against New Hope on Thursday.
