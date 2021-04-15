---
Golf
Jinger Heath, Hartselle: The sophomore won her third Morgan County Tournament championship by shooting a 71 Monday at Point Mallard.
Cole Linderman, Priceville: The sophomore shot 72 to take the Morgan County Tournament championship by one shot.
---
Tennis
Anna Harbin, Abby Glover, Emma Tapscott, Dawson Fite, Vivi Blakely and Mary Bibb Pylant, Decatur girls: All advanced to the state tournament with Harbin, Glover and Tapscott competing in singles. Advancing to compete in doubles are the teams of Harbin/Glover, Tapscott/Dawson Fite and Blakely/Pylant.
Hudson Hatfield and Brady Mann, Decatur boys: They qualified as the No. 1 doubles team in the Class 6A sectional.
Emory Carnes and LeyAnne Cera, Hartselle girls: Both advanced to state in singles at Tuesday’s sectional.
Florence Bowman, Malana Power, Sasha Suggs and Miller McLeod, Decatur Heritage girls: All four advanced to the Class 1A state tournament in singles. Suggs and McLeod also advanced in doubles.
Michael Cheng, Michael Vandiver, Willis Orr, Connor Francis, Owen Thompson and Jackson McDaniel, Decatur Heritage boys: The team advanced to the 1A-3A state tournament with a runner-up finish at sectional.
---
Softball
Aaliyah Hullett, Decatur: The senior homered, doubled, singled and drove in two runs in a 6-0 win over Elkmont on Monday.
Kinsley McMasters, Lindsay Lane: The sophomore had three hits and three RBIs in a win over Decatur Heritage on Monday.
Katie Bracken, Austin: The junior pitched a no-hitter, striking out 14, and came up a single short of the cycle at the plate in a dominant 9-0 win over James Clemens on Tuesday.
Brayden Mitchell, Hatton: The sophomore drove in four runs in a 12-2 win over Falkville on Tuesday.
Tylee Thomas, Elkmont: The sophomore had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in a 10-2 win over Colbert Heights on Tuesday.
---
Baseball
Sam Sandy, Athens: The junior had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs in an 18-14 win over Austin on Monday.
Nash Rippen, Decatur Heritage: The junior had five hits, including a homer, and six RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Tharptown on Tuesday.
Ty Scott, East Limestone: The senior had four hits and three RBIs in a win over Lee-Huntsville on Tuesday. He also pitched five innings to earn the victory, striking out 10.
Camden Reid, Falkville: The junior finished with three hits and three RBIs in a win over Good Hope on Tuesday.
Lane Smith, East Lawrence: Smith pitched five hitless innings and added a hit and one RBI at the plate in a 4-0 win over Danville on Tuesday.
---
Soccer
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan: The sophomore scored three goals in a win over Lawrence County on Monday. She scored two more goals in a win over West Point on Tuesday.
Leah South, Decatur: The junior scored five goals in an 8-3 win over Austin on Tuesday.
John Mendez, West Morgan: The junior had three goals in a 10-0 win over West Point on Tuesday.
