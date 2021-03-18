Justin Hanline, Danville boys soccer: The junior scored four times in a 5-3 win over Brewer on Monday and twice in a 5-2 loss to Hartselle on Tuesday in the Morgan County Tournament.
---
Keegan Zanda, Hartselle boys soccer: The senior scored all five goals in Hartselle’s 5-2 win over Danville at the Morgan County Tournament on Tuesday.
---
Julio Cerda, Decatur boys soccer: The senior scored five goals for Decatur in a 6-2 win over West Morgan at the Morgan County Tournament on Tuesday.
---
Karli Wade, Priceville girls soccer: The senior scored three goals in a 5-2 win over West Morgan on Monday at the Morgan County Tournament.
---
Tristin Wisener, Hartselle boys golf: The sophomore shot a 64 to finish second at the Kickoff Classic at Twin Bridges in Gadsden on Saturday.
---
Katie Bracken, Austin softball: The junior had three RBIs in an 11-1 win over Florence on Tuesday. She also pitched four innings to earn the win, striking out 11 while allowing one run on one hit.
---
Colin Patterson, West Limestone baseball: The sophomore pitched a complete-game shutout against Central on Tuesday, striking out seven while allowing just two hits. He also had five hits and five RBIs as the Wildcats finished the day with wins over Central and Wilson.
---
Cole Turner, Lawrence County baseball: The senior struck out 12 Athens batters in a complete-game 5-1 victory on Tuesday. He also had two hits and two RBIs.
---
Preston Robinson, Elkmont baseball: Robinson drove in three runs with a pair of hits in a 10-7 win over Lauderdale County on Tuesday.
---
Mason Mann, Priceville baseball: The senior combined for four hits and five RBIs in games against Huntsville and Buckhorn on Tuesday.
---
Maggie Shelton, Lawrence County softball: The senior had the go-ahead two-run triple in Lawrence County’s 4-3 win over county rival Hatton on Monday.
---
Drew Gatlin, Lawrence County baseball: The freshman drove in three runs in a 6-3 win over Austin on Monday.
---
Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane baseball: Anderson had 12 strikeouts in a 6-2 win over Saint John Paul II on Friday.
---
Evan Whitworth, Clements baseball: Whitworth had three hits and four RBIs in a 13-3 win over Rogers on Friday.
---
Drew Schmidt, Decatur Heritage baseball: Schmidt had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in a 7-6 win over Randolph on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.