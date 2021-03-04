Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage basketball: The junior had 23 points and nine rebounds in the Eagles’ 62-48 loss to Autaugaville in the Class 1A state tournament semifinals.
---
Brenin Ezell, Athens softball: Ezell was perfect in the circle on Tuesday for Athens, striking out five batters in a 20-0 win at Columbia.
---
Blayne Godfrey, Danville softball: The freshman pitched a complete game with 17 strikeouts in a 5-2 win over Winston County on Tuesday.
---
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont baseball: The sophomore had four hits, including a triple, and six RBIs in a 16-5 win over Brewer on Tuesday.
---
Colin Patterson, West Limestone baseball: The sophomore had three hits and two RBIs in a 10-9 win over East Limestone on Tuesday. He also had 14 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings in a 4-1 win over Lexington on Monday.
---
Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane baseball: Anderson struck out 12 in six innings of work to pick up the win in a 3-2 victory over Lexington on Tuesday. He also had a pair of doubles and one RBI.
---
Karli Wade and Lillyan Bloodworth, Priceville soccer: The senior and eighth-grader both scored three goals in a 10-0 win over West Point on Tuesday.
---
Caden Layfield, Brewer baseball: The junior had four hits and three RBIs against New Hope on Monday.
---
Elijah Hopkins, Priceville soccer: The junior had three goals for the Priceville boys squad in an 8-2 win over West Point on Tuesday.
---
Jayla Gillespie, Austin soccer: The junior finished with three goals in a 5-0 win over Clements on Monday. She also had a pair of goals in a 7-3 win over West Morgan on Thursday.
---
Coleman Mizell, Hartselle baseball: The sophomore delivered a walk-off hit in Hartselle’s 3-2 win over Locust Grove (Ga.) on Saturday.
---
Ben Frasier, Lindsay Lane baseball: The sophomore had three hits, four RBIs, four runs scored and four stolen bases in a win over Mae Jemison on Thursday.
---
McKenzie Hyche, Lawrence County softball: Hyche homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs in a 7-4 win over Smith Station on Friday. She also pitched 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts to earn the win.
