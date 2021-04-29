Elliott Bray, Hartselle: The Auburn commit pitched a complete game in the 7-1 series clinching win over Buckhorn. He struck out nine, walked three and gave up seven hits.
Caden Burnett, Falkville: In last Friday’s playoff sweep of Ider, the sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored in Game 1 and 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Game 2.
Cole O’Brien, Decatur Heritage: The junior threw a three-hit complete game shutout with eight strikeouts in the 3-0 series clinching win over Colbert County last Friday.
Cole Cheatham, Ardmore: The Mississippi State signee struck out 16 in a 5-0 playoff win over Guntersville last Friday. He allowed one hit and walked three in 6 2/3 innings.
Colin Patterson, West Limestone: In last Friday's playoff sweep of Priceville, the sophomore allowed no runs and one hit while striking out six in an 11-4 win in Game 1. He then threw 2 1/3 innings in relief in Game 2 with no hits and four strikeouts to get the save.
Jackson Carter, Lindsay Lane: The freshman went 3-for-6 with six RBIs in the playoff sweep of Shoals Christian last Friday.
---
Softball
--
Sydnee Fitzgerald, Falkville: The senior had five hits, including a pair of home runs, and seven RBIs in an 18-10 win over Priceville on Tuesday. She also pitched seven innings for the win, striking out seven.
Morgan Stiles, Athens: The freshman hit a grand slam in an 11-6 win over Sparkman on Tuesday.
Camryn Langley, East Lawrence: The junior had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs in a 14-2 win over Tharptown on Tuesday.
Kameryn Scales, Falkville: She had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs in Tuesday’s win over Falkville.
Hannah Tillman, Falkville: She had three hits, including one home run, and two RBIs against Priceville on Tuesday.
Emily Simon, Athens: The junior homered and pitched five innings for the win, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts, against Sparkman on Tuesday.
Jada Henderson, Hartselle: The senior had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs in a 4-3 win over nationally ranked Bob Jones on Monday.
Jenna Smith, Hartselle: The senior allowed two runs on one hit with seven strikeouts in four innings against Bob Jones. She pitched four innings for the win.
Aliyuh Jones, Decatur Heritage: The seventh-grader pitched eight innings in a 6-5 win over Westminster Christian on Monday, allowing just one earned run with five strikeouts.
Abigail Garrison, Priceville: The senior homered, singled and drove in three runs for Priceville against Falkville on Tuesday.
Tori Spears, East Lawrence: The junior had two hits and pitched four innings for the win against Tharptown, striking out eight.
Madelyn Ray, Lawrence County: The senior hit a tie-breaking two-run double in a 6-4 win over state power Curry on Monday.
