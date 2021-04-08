--
Baseball
Caleb Pittman, Hartselle: The junior pitched complete-game wins over Christ Presbyterian, 3-1, last Thursday and Decatur, 16-0, in five innings Tuesday. He threw 12 innings, gave up one run and five hits with 18 strikeouts and no walks.
Maddux Terry, Decatur Heritage: The senior went 6-for-8 in two wins over Hatton with a home run, double, eight RBIs and three runs scored.
Colin Patterson, West Limestone: The sophomore struck out 14 in 5 2/3 innings in a 4-0 win over Brooks on Tuesday.
Colton Hooper, Falkville: The junior struck out 13 in a 7-2 win over Hatton. He gave up six hits and two walks in seven innings. He also went 3-for-4 with a double.
Nash Rippen, Decatur Heritage: The junior went 5-for-7 in two wins over Hatton with a home run, double, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Cameron Bracken, Austin: In his last two games the junior has gone 3-for-6 with a home run and four RBIs.
Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage: The junior struck out 11 in seven innings while giving up four hits in a 10-0 shutout of Hatton.
Dylan Parker, Danville: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, two runs scored and two steals in a 19-0 win over Brewer. He also pitched three innings with five strikeouts, one hit and one walk.
Wyatt Tomlin, Falkville: The senior drove in four runs and picked up a win on the mound in a doubleheader sweep of Cold Springs on Tuesday.
Seth Mitchell, Lindsay Lane: The sophomore tossed a complete game three-hitter in a 10-0 win over Athens Bible on Tuesday.
Softball
Kenley Hilleary, Austin: Hilleary tossed a perfect game Tuesday, striking out 17 Florence hitters in a 4-0 area win over the Falcons. She threw a total of 81 pitches with 64 strikes. She had 19 first-pitch strikes to the 21 batters she faced. She had two ground outs and two fly outs.
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan: The freshman struck out 15 batters and allowed three hits to lead West Morgan over Fort Payne 9-0 on Saturday. Lindsey also went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. On Friday, she had a 10-strikeout performance in a 2-0 win over Skyline. Then on Monday she recorded 12 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Brewer.
Katie Bracken, Austin: The junior went 3-for-3 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored in a 4-0 win over Florence on Tuesday.
Brynn South, Athens: South had three RBIs in an 11-1 over Hazel Green on Tuesday.
Addyson Butler, Athens Bible: The eighth-grader had two hits and three RBIs in an 11-6 win over Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
Ella Singletary, Ardmore: The sophomore pitched a no-hitter against Lee-Huntsville on Tuesday.
Paige Robinson, Elkmont: The junior had two hits, including a homer and three RBIs against Lauderdale County on Tuesday.
Soccer
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan: The sophomore scored four goals in a 5-1 win over Elkmont last Friday and she scored six goals in an 8-1 win over Haleyville on Monday.
Keegan Zanda, Hartselle: The senior had three goals in a 5-0 win Monday over Muscle Shoals. On Tuesday he had the winning kick in a 7-6 overtime win over Decatur.
Leah South, Decatur: The junior scored four goals in a 5-1 win over rival Hartselle on Tuesday.
